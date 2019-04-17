Blackpool weather forecast: Temperatures soar today but will Blackpool get even hotter?

The weather is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout most of the day.

Temperatures will climb considerably today, with temperatures set to soar to 20C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be bright, with some small periods of cloud mid-afternoon. The temperature will climb to its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 18C. Friday will then climb to a splendid 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 21 April to Tuesday 30 April said: “The second half of the Easter weekend will slowly turn more changeable and cooler, with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds spreading in from the northwest.

“However, some southeastern parts could remain dry, bright and fairly warm especially through Sunday and at first on Monday.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April the weather looks set to become generally more changeable across the UK with showers or longer spells of rain, as well as some periods with stronger winds.”