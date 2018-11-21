Blackpool TramShed's Zac gets a surprise visit from Sheridan Smith

A Blackpool theatre director got a surprise visit from a famous face after being asked to direct a music video for Children in Need.

A Blackpool theatre director got a surprise visit from a famous face after being asked to direct a music video for Children in Need.

Zac was chosen to make a music video for the BBC Children in Need appeal night.

Zac Hackett, 38 was recently chosen as a charity project worker to make a music video for the BBC Children in Need appeal night, which aired on Friday.

Unbeknown to Zac, who is the artistic director of the TramShed Theatre Company,he had a surprise visit half way through his filming from musical star Sheridan Smith.

The secret plan all along was for him to perform ‘City of Stars’ alongside the actress.

Zac, who lives in Warrington after moving from Blackpool, said it was a great honour to have been chosen to film the music video (inset) and had no idea of the surprise.

Zac is the artistic director at the TramShed Theatre Company in Blackpool.

He said: “During the first take, I was aware of a voice singing in the background. Initially, I had assumed that they had clearly used the wrong track and tried to remain professional and carry on.

“Then suddenly, no other than musical royalty Sheridan Smith was standing behind me singing along.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been lost for words, but I was completely gobsmacked.

“Once I had regained my composure, we did of course then duet ‘City of Stars’ together, which is going to be something I remember forever.”

Zac with some 'Pudseys'.

Zac has been with the theatre company for 11 years and Children in Need funding has been vital.

He added: “To be able to share stories about TramShed, our wonderful members and inspirational work to the nation was an amazing opportunity.”

More than £50.5 million was raised for this year’s Children in Need fundraiser. The inclusive theatre is a registered charity and has more than 100 members.