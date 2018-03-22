Blackpool-born star to star in new weekend TV show

Blackpool-born BBC broadcaster Zoe Ball is heading to rival ITV for a new weekend talk show.

The It Takes Two presenter, 47, will present Zoe Ball On Saturday and Zoe Ball On Sunday, both shortened to ZBoS, for an hour every weekend morning.

The studio-based series will feature live music, celebrity guests and topical discussion.

Ball said it would be a “one-stop shop for all you need in the world of entertainment and leisure”.

She said: “I am super-excited to return to weekend morning television (a few years on) with a glorious mix of all the things I love.”

She was recently back in Blackpool to launch a Sport Relief bike ride from the resort to Brighton.