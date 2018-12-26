Black cat invasion biggest in decades

Police are preparing for the biggest away following in a generation for Blackpool’s New Year’s Day clash with Sunderland.

The promotion-chasing Black Cats have sold out their 7,759 allocation for the Bloomfield Road clash - with the red and white army set to dwarf the home contingent.

The match is classed as Category B by police – lower than a game against Preston North End for example, but higher than a normal home game.

Not since the 1970s have an away team had such a big following at Bloomfield Road when the old ‘Spion Kop’ was used to house visiting fans.

Supt Jackie Kingsman, of Lancashire Police, said: “We will approach it no differently to other fixtures.

“We will have more officers and you will see more mounted officers and while we recognise there will be a significant number of away fans, we’re not anticipating any issues.

“We expect them to be in good spirits.”