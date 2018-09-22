UPDATE: Two air ambulances called to Bispham after 70-year-old man is hurt in collision with car

A 70-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car in Kincraig Road, Bispham, this afternoon, police said.

Witnesses said he suffered head injuries, though the severity was not immediately known.

The scene of the accident, with the car involved and a pile of belongings in the road (Picture: Danny Cronin)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man was in a collision with a black Honda, which was pictured with damage to its windscreen and bonnet, at around 12.45pm.

The driver stayed at the scene and was helping officers with their enquiries, he added.

Two air ambulance helicopters were called to the scene, a spokeswoman for the North West Air Ambulance charity said, and were seen landing nearby.

The road was closed between Beattock Place and Galloway Crescent while an investigation was launched.

Picture: Danny Cronin

Buses on the number three route were diverted via Ashfield Road in both directions, Blackpool Transport said.

The road was re-open by 4pm.

Nobody at the North West Ambulance Service could be reached for a comment.

Witnesses were asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 0654 of today's date.