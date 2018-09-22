Road closed after crash in Bispham as air ambulances are seen in the area

Kincraig Road in Bispham was closed by police after an accident.

Witnesses said a man was involved in a collision with a car.

It is understood to have happened at around 1pm today, with at least one air ambulance reportedly landing nearby.

A yellow helicopter was then seen in the Bispham area at around 1.45pm apparently leaving the scene.

Officers said Kincraig Road was closed between Beattock Place and Galloway Crescent.

Buses on the number three route were diverting via Ashfield Road in both directions, Blackpool Transport said.

Nobody at Lancashire Police or the North West Ambulance Service could immediately be reached for further information.

