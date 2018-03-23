Pier launch for photographer’s Blackpool-inspired novel

A well-known photographer-turned-author has chosen an iconic Blackpool landmark to launch his new book.

Rob Lock, who worked for The Gazette for 23 years, will unveil his book Murmuration at North Pier at 7pm on Saturday July 14.

Rob said: “The book tells the story of five different people whose lives are connected in one way or another to the pier of a seaside resort.

“It is not Blackpool and North Pier, but obviously working here for years I have got inspiration from the town.”

Rob’s publishing deal is with Legend Press of London.