Man, 70, remains in 'critical condition' after being hit by car while crossing the road in Bispham

A 70-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing Kincraig Road in Bispham remains in a "critical condition", police said.

Two air ambulances were called to the road at around 12.45pm yesterday, with the pensioner taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious head and pelvis injuries.

Sgt Finn Quainton said: "This was a serious collision which resulted in life threatening injuries for the pedestrian.

"Our thoughts remain with the man and his family while we try and establish the circumstances surrounding the collision."

Witnesses, or those with dashcam footage which may be of help, were asked to call 101, quoting log 0654 of Saturday, September 23.