Three fire crews from Blackpool and Bispham were called to reports of a person inside a house on fire in Handsworth Road, Bispham last night.

When they arrived at the scene just after 8.35pm, they found the fire was already extinguished in the kitchen of the property and all occupants were accounted for.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke and they were in attendance approximately 30 minutes.

There were no casualties reported.