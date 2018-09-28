A sister act to help raise charity funds

A five-year-old girl and her older sister are raising money to help young cancer victims by cutting off their long locks.
Rosie Smyth and Bessie McMillan, 20, are running a fund-raising campaign and cutting their hair for the Little Princess Trust – a charity that makes wigs for children and young people facing hair loss from cancer and related illnesses.
The sisters from Thornton are hoping to raise around £1,000 between them.
Bessie, owner of Princess Parties Blackpool said: “After losing my grandmother to cancer last month and visiting her in the hospice, I saw first-hand how much it can affect families, especially those with children.
“But even something as simple as a wig can help to ease that pain.”
“I couldn’t do much to help my grandma but if donating my hair can help to make a little one smile then perhaps I can help another family.”
Rosie, who is a pupil at Baines Endowed Primary School, in Thornton said: “I have lots of pretty hair and I don’t need it all.
“I really want to give it to someone that needs it more.”