A sister act to help raise charity funds

A five-year-old girl and her older sister are raising money to help young cancer victims by cutting off their long locks.

Rosie Smyth and Bessie McMillan, 20, are running a fund-raising campaign and cutting their hair for the Little Princess Trust – a charity that makes wigs for children and young people facing hair loss from cancer and related illnesses.

Bessie McMillan

The sisters from Thornton are hoping to raise around £1,000 between them.

Bessie, owner of Princess Parties Blackpool said: “After losing my grandmother to cancer last month and visiting her in the hospice, I saw first-hand how much it can affect families, especially those with children.

“But even something as simple as a wig can help to ease that pain.”

“I couldn’t do much to help my grandma but if donating my hair can help to make a little one smile then perhaps I can help another family.”

Rosie Smyth

Rosie, who is a pupil at Baines Endowed Primary School, in Thornton said: “I have lots of pretty hair and I don’t need it all.

“I really want to give it to someone that needs it more.”