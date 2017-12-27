A look back on year in photos

As another year draws to a close, Gazette photographer DAN MARTINO picks out some of his favourite pictures from 2017.
From the beauty of the beach in winter to a dazzling shot of the Winter Gardens during this year’s Blackpool Dance Festival, they each show off a different aspect of the Fylde coast.
They cover the good news and the bad – including the solidarity shown on the Fylde coast in response to the Manchester bombing – and highlight some of the major events to take place in 2017.
Have you got a favourite photo of the year? Send it to editorial@blackpooolgazette.co.uk