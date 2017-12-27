Search

A look back on year in photos

A red sun glows behind birds sitting on the sail of Lytham Windmill during Storm Ophelia
As another year draws to a close, Gazette photographer DAN MARTINO picks out some of his favourite pictures from 2017.

From the beauty of the beach in winter to a dazzling shot of the Winter Gardens during this year’s Blackpool Dance Festival, they each show off a different aspect of the Fylde coast.

Bez from the Happy Mondays joins fracking protesters at Preston New Road

They cover the good news and the bad – including the solidarity shown on the Fylde coast in response to the Manchester bombing – and highlight some of the major events to take place in 2017.


Have you got a favourite photo of the year? Send it to editorial@blackpooolgazette.co.uk

A dancer practices in the upper tier of the Winter Gardens

Flooding on Blackpool Road in November

A young boy throws rocks into the sea at Star Gate in South Shore

The Blackpool Tower lights up in solidarity with those affected by the Manchester terror attack

