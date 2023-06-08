Downes joins the Seasiders from Sheffield Wednesday having spent the last four years as the Owls’ Head of Recruitment and Analysis, implementing a recruitment strategy which has played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in May.

The son of former Blackpool winger Bobby Downes, David also enjoyed four years at Aston Villa, taking on various roles in the football department, including Head of Emerging Talent and Head of Domestic Recruitment.

Vastly experienced with numerous contacts throughout the game, Chris Badlan’s successor in the role will now be responsible for all football development at Bloomfield Road.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Simon Sadler, Owner of Blackpool looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Coventry City at Bloomfield Road on August 17, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Leading on player recruitment using the latest data and technology to define a clear sporting strategy, he will synchronise the Academy and first-team structure as part of a long-term strategy.

On his appointment, Downes said: “I am delighted to be joining Blackpool Football Club. The remit of being able to come in and massively impact the football department makes it an exciting challenge which I am thoroughly looking forward to.

“I’m excited to get to work and look forward to helping the Club develop and achieve long term success.”

Owner Simon Sadler said: "I am pleased to welcome David to Blackpool in what is a crucial appointment for the football club.

"Over the course of his career, David has built a wide-ranging understanding of player recruitment and analysis from Academy up to first team level. He clearly understands what it takes to develop a sporting philosophy to encompass all areas of the football club.