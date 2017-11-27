Zumba fun for lifeboat appeal

Have your say

As Strictly fever hit Blackpool last weekend, fitness lovers in St Annes kept the heat turned up with a zumba fund-raising event.

Dozens of people joined in the zumba class to raise money for the St Annes Lifeboat Shannon appeal and YMCA Lakeside youth project

Organiser Andrew Noble said: “With Strictly Come Dancing live from the iconic Tower Ballroom, there was a sizzling Strictly fever in St Annes when our Strictly Versus Zumba Charity fund-raiser lifted the roof at St Annes YMCA.

“World class zumba professional, Zumba Suzy, whipped the crowd of all ages and abilities into a frenzy as the Dance Marathon began.

“Guest instructors Leigh Hamilton, Zumba Lyndsey and Hazel Lunio provided two hours of non stop energised zumba and ballroom dance fitness.

“Professional local DJ Paul O’Brien provided the music and lights as local businesses provided huge raffle prizes.

“The event raised over £750 for St Annes Lifeboat Shannon appeal and YMCA Lakeside youth project.

“It was a huge success!

“Special thanks to everyone involved.”