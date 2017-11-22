Youth club in CCTV fundraiser appeal

Volunteers who run a youth centre in an Over Wyre village are desperately fund-raising for CCTV security cameras for their building.

And without the cameras, it is feared the future of popular Preesall Youthy, which meets on two evenings a week at the Preesall and Knott End Youth and Community Centre on Sandy Lane next to Preesall Park, could be at risk.

Last month the team had to close the youth amenity for two weeks after a fight broke out among teenagers who are not members of the club but who sometimes congregate in the park at the back.

This incident caused such alarm that it raised issues of safety for the youth club members and volunteers.

It was only through the support of Knott End and Preesall Town Council that the club was able to keep going after it was axed by Lancashire County Council cuts in April – the local council stepped in with a grant of £6,000.

But a CCTV fund set up to bolster security is still around £1,000 short.

Nicola Pattrick, lead volunteer youth worker at Preesall Youthy, said: “There has always been some anti-social behaviour throughout the years but it’s got to the point now where if something did happen at the centre, it wouldn’t be safe for the kids or volunteers.

“We could use the money we are raising to take the kids on an adventure holiday but that would be a shame, they spent ages raising that money. I have set up a justgiving page but so far we have £325 and interest has stalled.”

To help, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicola-pattrick