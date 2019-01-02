Turning coast into a global powerhouse

Lancashire has an enormous opportunity to boost its economic fortunes by developing its energy offering and bringing together companies of all types and sizes to build a world-class supply chain.

With plans now advancing at last for much-needed new gas storage in salt caverns under the River Wyre (pictured), shale gas exploration gathering pace on the Fylde, and proposals to build a £300m tidal barrage at Fleetwood, there is a very clear and obvious benefit to forging alliances in the business community and the local education sector in order to capitalise on all these energy projects together and ensure that local spend and job creation are maximised.

Added to the skills we already have in nuclear engineering and nuclear fuel production, it would make Lancashire a real energy powerhouse, uniquely positioned with expertise in several key elements of the UK’s energy mix.

It’s time to start supporting Lancashire’s energy industries collectively in order to really boost the local economy.

Simon Hinks

Kirkham