Letters - September 11, 2018

Pedestrians need to stay out of cycle lane

I write to comment on A. Cross’ letter (Your Say, September 3) which asks us cyclists to please respect our designated areas.

Perhaps people should respect the designated cycle paths, ie North Pier to Cleveleys, where it is categorically segregated for pedestrians and cyclists.

Has A. Cross ever tried cycling along the prom with all of the pedestrians, mainly walking their dogs on very extended leads, right across the cycle path and when politely asked to pass, the pedestrians hurl verbal abuse at us cyclists?

the same happens when riding my bike along Bonny Street with pedestrians walking all over the road.

Yes A. Cross is right there is no excuse for bikes on the pavement but it cuts both ways. There is no excuse for pedestrians walking on the clearly marked segregated sections of the promenade.

A Jones

Montrose Avenue Blackpool

POLITICS

Discrimination against England

Latest figures show ongoing public spending per head in Scotland is increasing and demonstrate that England is being ever more discriminated against.

Apart from general free services in Scotland, that we in England pay full price for, one of the most discriminatory aspects is care of the elderly, when medical problems of dementia begin. Care in Scotland is also free, whereas in England, thanks to 1990 legislation, Community Care Act, assets are seized down to the pitiful level of £14,250.

So much for the ‘United’ Kingdom when laws like this don’t apply in Scotland.

Dementia tax cost Theresa May her majority in 2017 and I believe if this is not addressed as a matter of urgency, then Jeremy Corbyn is likely to be our next PM.

Perish the thought!

We always believed the Conservative Party supported hard work, self sufficiency and saving. Apparently not.

DS Boyes

Address supplied

HEALTH

Travel fund for cancer patients

The month of September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) and CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people and their families, is calling on Fylde coast residents to get behind our campaign to help families with travel costs to and from hospital.

The added costs of repeated hospital trips for cancer treatment drastically impacts family finances.

Our research shows that on average families have to make a 60-mile round trip every time their child needs treatment, a check-up or falls ill suddenly and needs urgent care. This costs families an average of £180 a month – just in petrol costs – some families tell us they often face counting pennies to make the journey. We’re petitioning the Government to set up a Young Cancer Patients Travel Fund to ease the financial burden.

For more information, please visit www.clicsargent.org.uk/ccam.

Jenny Dixon

CLIC Sargent

SHOPS

Decline of smaller retailers in resort

I see the decline in Blackpool retailing continues with the recent closure of four more long-established shops.

Ron reddy butchers in Topping Street was a true family butcher, which at one time had customers queuing down the road and then welcomed in. Ron himself was a true gent .

The old electrical shop in Church Street was where you always got that part you wanted for a washer/dryer etc. It will be missed by many.

The flower stall in Abingdon Street market brightened up a depressing town centre and was always a sea of colour.

Caves corner in Queen Street was the ultimate gift shop, with friendly family staff .

Of course the decline in town centre shopping is not unique to us, but the council seems to be doing nothing to help retailers.

Cheaper rates, better street parking and an undercover bus station would help instead of this expensive tramway which I can see being of no benefit to locals.

J A King

Valentia Road Bispham