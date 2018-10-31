Letters - October 31, 2018

We must wake up to air pollution dangers

The Director General of the World Health Organisation writes that so serious is air pollution that merely by breathing, seven million a year are killed and billions more harmed, especially the developing bodies of our babies and children.

WHO health professionals are pressing for health in policy decisions, moving away from energy and transport based on fossil fuels.

England’s response? ‘Frack!’ Energy Minister Claire Perry is reported as meeting privately with key shale companies.

Freedom of Information requests reveal her plan to export a UK model for shale gas extraction. Success for her, she states, is, “several wells in production” and a “line of sight to commerciality”.

Meanwhile the latest government action plan to combat illegal levels of air pollution in our urban areas is described by lawyers as “pitiful”. Cognitive dissonance again!

We are in a very serious position. We must wake up!

David Cragg-James

Address supplied

TRANSPORT

Fed up of remarks from motorists

As a cyclist I am fed up with drivers having a go at us.

They go through red lights as well. They park on cycle paths as well, park on double yellow lines, and across the footpath that nobody can get past.

As I told one driver you can come out with me instead of sitting in queue of cars.

Andy Nightingale

Via email

BREXIT

We need expert to take over talks

It is becoming increasingly obvious that Brexit is in dire need of a professional negotiator, not a wet-behind-the-ears politician, but a hard-hitting individual male or female of proven distinction in the area of butt kicking and getting precisely what he or she wants out of a deal - no matter how tricky.

By now a real negotiator would have walked away leaving the EU to sweat a little. Instead of which it is Mrs May and her underling Raab who are doing the sweating.

Long past is the time when that odious character, Barnier, should have been put in his place and Britain turned this pending disaster into something we can all be proud of.

I hear the cry ‘You’re Fired’ coming loud and clear in the prime minister’s direction. She is clearly out of her depth, and before she drowns us all can we please introduce an expert negotiator before we sink out of sight and get stuck in the EU forever - only a loser would let Barnier win!

Joe Dawson

Address supplied

HEALTH

Diabetics need to take up free shot

Diabetes UK is calling for people with diabetes – including those who are pregnant – to take up the offer of a free flu jab this winter.

Getting the flu jab can prevent the life-threatening complications of diabetes that winter illnesses can lead to. It is natural for blood sugar levels to rise when someone has an infection, but having a serious infection such as flu can cause blood sugar levels to rise so high that they become dangerous.

Even for those with a good management of their diabetes, dangerously high sugar levels can lead to acute complications, which can often go unrecognised and could even be fatal.

Flu is very serious, and the flu jab gives someone with diabetes the best possible chance of avoiding it. Your winter flu jab is also one of the 15 healthcare essentials that every person with diabetes is entitled to for free through the NHS every year.

At Diabetes UK, we recommend that everyone with diabetes gets in touch with their GP or local community pharmacy as soon as possible to get their free flu jab and avoid the winter illness and its possible complications.

For more information about diabetes and flu, please visit our website www.diabetes.org.uk/seasonal-flu.

Clare Howarth

Head of the North at Diabetes UK