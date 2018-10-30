Letters - October 30, 2018

I knew perfectly well what I was voting for

After reading the Alastair Campbell interview in the Gazette (October 23) I am pretty darn furious.

Firstly, I wish Mr Campbell (pictured) and others would not keep saying we did not know what we voted for, I did know then and I still know now that I want to leave the wasteful EU.

He says many years ago we voted overwhelmingly to join the Common Market – but I wonder would we have been so keen to have done so had we been told of the real consequences: that we would lose our sovereignty, our laws, our fishing, our manufacturing, our borders and that Mr Blair would open up the country to millions of Europeans who would then come into our country and stretch our infrastructure to breaking point.

Would we really have voted for that?!

Why do people think the NHS is not coping, schools are full, the police are stretched, not enough houses etc etc. No, Mr Campbell, I voted to leave Europe and I expect the democratic vote to be upheld.

Out means out.

And by the same token, if we vote a government in, we have to stay with that government rather than say, oh we changed our minds, we didn’t know what they would do and now we don’t think we like it!

J Platt

Station Road Blackpool

TRANSPORT

Train guards are most necessary

Returning from an event in

Blackpool early one Friday evening, I took my seat on the train.

A man, very drunk, came and sat opposite me.

He then lay down across the seats and for two minutes slept soundly.

He woke suddenly, appearing startled at finding himself on a train.

When asked for his ticket, he was rude to the guard, had a threatening manner and felt in his sock.

He produced a handful of £20 notes but it was not enough and the guard put him off the train at a pretty station where he would be able to admire the flowers while waiting for the next train.

On that same train were two men and a woman high on drugs.

Perhaps Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary, and Arriva Northern Rail imagine we live in the world of Brief Encounter, where the worst thing that can happen on the railways is that a posh lady in a nice hat gets a piece of grit in her eye.

We need guards on trains.

Frances McNeil

Address supplied

EU

Brexit secrets will reveal much...

I always look forward to the disclosure of Cabinet and other papers 30 years after the event to read what went on in Government behind closed doors.

I wonder if that will be the case with the meetings between UK politicians and Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiatior.

Did Tony Blair, Vince Cable and Nick Clegg brief them on how best to play the British to undermine and reverse the referendum result?

It would have been interesting to have been a fly on the wall when the DUP had their encounters. I wonder how far they pressed the EU to make a single concession to the UK to preserve the Good Friday agreement? Or even a single concession on anything of substance?

Keith Punshon

Address supplied

BREXIT

Let’s move on from the EU

In the last 30 to 40 years over 100,000 pages of new laws, directives and regulations have been introduced by the EU to tell us how to live our lives.

Some of the writers to this page should be working for the EU. Why? Because their letters go on and on and on.

Let’s have more letters on various subjects, short and to the point.

The EU subject is becoming rather tedious.

Robert Tomlinson

Address supplied

RETAIL

No cash left to go shopping

Re: Debenhams.

Nobody mentions that years of stagnant wages and zero hours contracts don’t leave people with as much disposable income to go shopping like they used to. When hard working people are reliant on food banks just to eat, there’s nowt left to support the shops.

Hilary Cooper

Via email