Letters - October 25, 2018

Too big a matter to be left to politicans

I was one of many who joined the amazing march in London on Saturday, campaigning for a People’s Vote on any final deal on Brexit.

Whatever one’s initial position was in June 2016, just as someone would not buy a house without a detailed survey, then we simply cannot see Mrs May’s chaotic approach to a final ‘deal’ go unchecked.

Brexit now emerges as the biggest decision that this country will have made for over 50 years.

As such, it is too big an issue to ignore. In particular, we should not let the political elite such as Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and warring fractions within the Conservative Party push the country over a cliff edge towards a no deal Brexit.

Since the 1970s, I have enjoyed significantly improved rights as a woman and worker,

I am proud of the progress made by disabled people as a result of EU legislation and what the EU’s environmental and educational initiatives have offered my family and me.

In short, rights, security and opportunities to take our place in an increasingly globalised world.

With only six months left before we leave Europe, I want to salvage the very best of what I have enjoyed. Only a People’s Vote on the final deal can achieve this objective.

While respecting the initial vote to leave, I believe in true democracy and am now not prepared to leave such a fundamental decision as Brexit to a deeply divided government, which, as can be seen from the fracking debacle, does not listen or respect local opinion.

To this end, I marched, along with thousands of others, because only a People’s Vote can provide what I aspire to for future generations.

Dawn B Judd

Lancashire

BREXIT

Natural home is in the Irish Republic

What kind of Prime Minister would want to see 60 million people in England in European servitude for the sake of retaining two million people in Northern Ireland in a dubious Union?

The natural home of Northern Ireland is within the Irish Republic and the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU at the referendum.

PJ Doyle

Address supplied

BREXIT

We knew exactly what we voted for

We keep hearing about the People’s Vote campaign which is trying to whip up support for what in my view is an anti-democratic course of action.

In their bid for a public vote on a final Brexit deal they are peddling the false notion that people didn’t know what they were voting for in the 2016 Referendum.

That is a con, the voters knew perfectly well that it was about making our own laws and controlling our own borders, and it was said explicitly that this meant leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union. They are also pushing the idea that the result of the vote was close. Well it wasn’t, the difference between Leave and Remain equated to the combined populations of Birmingham and Liverpool.

So people should not be swept along with this flawed concept of another vote. The Brexit question was put to the people and they voted to leave and that should be that.

Paul Nuttall

North West MEP

ANIMAL WELFARE

Stunned’s not really humane

We must be careful not to fall into the trap of assuming that stunned is good and unstunned is bad.

All animals are slaughtered in the same way.

The difference in the process is that some suffer a pre-slaughter mechanical stun.

These methods include captive bolt shooting, asphyxiation by gas, electrocution by tongs or electric water-bath and Low Atmospheric Pressure Stunning (LAPS).

Administering these mechanical procedures is painful, invasive and aggressive and were first introduced to speed up factories’ slaughter processes, with dubious animal welfare claims adopted by campaigns only years later.

Shimon Cohen

Shechita UK

FEMINISM

Issues of votes and of tissues

I have nothing but admiration for the suffragettes of yesteryear who fought for votes for women.

Over the last 100 years, women, in this country at least, have come a long way – we currently have our second female Prime Minister. Much as I dislike her party and policies, Theresa May’s gender is irrelevant to her job – as it should be.

Yet much as I believe in equality and opportunity, I am no modern-day feminist it seems as I just cannot get upset about a box of ‘mansize’ tissues or female Disney characters.

Dottie

Via email