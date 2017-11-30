Letters - November 30, 2017

Businesses deserve much better than this

The impact the roadworks and traffic diversions are having on the town centre is affecting both the day and night time economy.

The drop in footfall and shoppers is clear for all to see. The traders don’t deserve this. They have overheads, fixed costs and employment obligations to adhere to.

Can small businesses survive a further 16-18 months of disruption on this scale? Taxi drivers, suppliers, delivery firms and tradesmen are also affected by the chronic traffic issues around the town centre.

Many shop, restaurant and bar workers are experiencing the fear of having their hours reduced due to the notable loss of trade over the past few weeks. Businesses, which are already operating on water-tight margins, could potentially face closure.

Support for business enterprise in the town centre is desperately needed by the community and local authority. Initiatives offered by the council should be welcomed to keep the town centre ‘ticking over’.

The fair question many residents and business owners could ask is why have Blackpool Transport Services never run a diversion of the No. 1 Promenade bus route to serve Blackpool North Train Station. This simple and short detour along Talbot Road would have been a trial run to drop off and pick up passengers right at the train station entrance.

Do the reports of passenger numbers really exist to justify the tram extension from North Pier? I personally doubt it. Blackpool Council taxpayers could well end up subsidising the additional cost of running near empty articulated trams along Talbot Road with an operating crew of three staff.

As a result, road congestion will inevitably increase with the loss of Talbot Road.

I’m not anti-tram at all. I speak as a supporter of tramways and public transport investment throughout the UK. I have been a self confessed ‘tram boffin’ for as long as I can remember.

What you can’t do, realistically, is mix sentimental tram enthusiast-style pleasure with business. This ambitious idea of the tram extension running along Talbot Road makes no commercial sense whatsoever.

If the tramway extension connected with St Annes, that would have economic and road traffic reduction benefits.

Supporting local employment in Blackpool and the struggling town centre businesses through these difficult times is a priority, instead of all the havoc caused by the council extending an iconic Promenade tramway the short distance most of us could fly a kite.

Stephen Pierre

Campaign For A Town Centre Bus Station

LIGHTS

Switched on in Greenlands

Following the Greenlands Christmas tree switch-on I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to the people who made it all a successful and fun event.

Thank you firstly to the council staff for providing the equipment and the trailer for the event. Secondly, thanks to the Revoe-lution community choir for entertaining the crowd with carols.

Thanks also to Spar for donating the trays of mince pies, which were warmed up by the Squirrel restaurant and thank you to the two children from Moor Park School (Head Girl Ruban Oeben and Ryan Martin) who pulled the switch to turn on the lights.

Finally thank you to all the residents who turn out to support the event every year.

A good time was had by all. Merry Christmas.

Coun Christine Wright

Greenlands Ward

BREXIT

Stop this betrayal of our fishing industry

As an island country, fishing has always played an important role in our economy and welfare but tragically we have seen our fishing fleets decimated by EU legislation.

During the Referendum campaign the fishing community of this country was one of the loudest voices in the Leave camp as they have seen first-hand how disastrous EU policy has been to our country.

With the Brexit vote it was hoped that we could reclaim the 200-mile exclusive economic zone to which we are entitled under international law and repatriate the 70 per cent of the total allowable catch in British waters that are currently taken by EU vessels.

However, government ministers have confirmed that the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) will be included in the Great Repeal Bill, which will transpose all EU law on to the British statute books for a transitional period, with MPs then set to go through each individual piece and decide what should be kept, amended or binned.

Frankly this is an abject betrayal of Brexit and my colleague, Mike Hookem, UKIP’s fisheries spokesman, has launched a petition to force the government to remove it from the repeal bill.

I have long been dismayed as the fishing fleets in the North West have gradually diminished thanks to the EU and I would urge everyone to get behind this petition - Stop the Common Fisheries Policy being adopted into UK law post-Brexit.- which can be found at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/204098

Paul Nuttall, MEP

UK Independence Party

FRACKING

Do we really need fracking? I think not

I find it very strange that companies are fracking at all, what with all the energy resources that are available to us humans. It was said that once we split the atom there would be limitless power to the human race.

What with solar, wind and wave power, I don’t understand why we are fracking at all. And what with by products, the extra danger to life and property and possible contamination to our water supplies, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s just the pure greed of Cuadrilla.

Now I have read in The Gazette that protesters have been arrested. I am on their side, with many others, I would hate to lose home and belongings in a sink hole.

Is it worth all the danger to family, friends and pets? I’m hoping we all may stand together against fracking.

Jeffrey Bilham

Broadhurst Road Cleveleys

CAMPAIGN

Is sugar tax best means of funding?

Beyond all the headlines from last week’s Budget, the Treasury have also now said that the expected revenue from the sugar tax next year will be just £275m.

When the tax was first announced 18 months ago, we were told it would raise £520m for school sports and breakfast clubs. Then they said it would raise £380m, and now they are saying it will raise a paltry £275m. Is this unpopular tax really the best way to fund something as important as school sports?

Brook Whelan

People against Sugar Tax