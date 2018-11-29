Letters - November 29. 2018

Leading the fight against killer disease

I was deeply saddened to read your article (The Gazette, November 26) about little Oscar Nally from Blackpool, son of Georgia Higginbottom, who so tragically died earlier this month after being struck down with meningitis.

On behalf of Meningitis Now, which represents thousands of families affected by the devastation caused by meningitis and associated diseases, I pass on our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.

I lost my baby son Spencer to the disease some time ago and can well imagine the pain that all those who knew Oscar are suffering.

At Meningitis Now we are fighting back against all forms of meningitis-related disease.

Because it can strike quickly and be difficult to detect, we fund pioneering preventative research to wipe out meningitis, as well as provide support and care to those affected.

For a free symptoms information pack or further information, please call our freephone helpline on 0808 80 10 388 or visit www.MeningitisNow.org.

Steve Dayman

Founder Meningitis Now

POLITICS

This farce is reality and not funny at all

I have read in various places that humans are “the most intelligent species”. Hmm. They seem as intelligent as the clichéd image of lemmings, following each other off a cliff.

People vote for an American President who has no experience but does have the social and diplomatic skills of a toddler.

Climate change is but one environmental disaster waiting to happen and yet we have a denier in charge of the most powerful country in the world.

But it’s not just Americans who are ‘lemmings’.

People here have voted for unfunny clowns such as Boris Johnson and ‘Lord Snooty’ Jacob Rees-Mogg. Who on earth voted these two in? They’re obviously only out for themselves.

Our Government and councils allow building of more and more houses on precious green belt, not caring about the cost to wildlife habitat, or to people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

Yet empty houses are ignored and left to rot (at what cost to the local community?)

Our Government wants to build an incredibly expensive HS2 – what about funding and nationalising the below-adequate system we already have? HS2 will result in homes being bulldozed but our Government couldn’t care less about those affected.

The Tories bleat on about “needing austerity measures”, only for the poor it seems, not for pricey vanity projects They target the poor, disabled and ill but don’t chase the rich tax evaders.

My favourite ‘joke’ is Brexit. A referendum was held with no Plan B in place. Who decides something as momentous as that with no plans in place? ‘Cowardly’ David Cameron ran away when it didn’t go the way he expected, leaving the mess to someone else.

And now we have the situation where we are effectively still in the EU but now with no say. Is this a farce I’m watching? Unfortunately it’s reality and not funny at all.

Dottie

Via email

POLITICS

Do what you can to support food bank

More people than ever are expected through foodbank doors this Christmas

With Christmas approaching us it should be a time for joy for families across our town. Unfortunately, this festive period will bring stress, worry and anxiety for thousands of families because of austerity and the roll out of Universal Credit.

The welfare state was created to take shame out of need and protect us all from poverty.

Yet, across our town thousands of residents are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table because they cannot afford the basics anymore.

That simply just isn’t right.

These are choices made by MPs and a Government that is out of touch with reality in places like Blackpool and Thornton Cleveleys.

This Christmas I’ll be supporting the amazing Blackpool Food Bank, donating what I can and I urge everyone to do the same. A little could make all the difference for a family this Christmas.

Chris Webb

Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys