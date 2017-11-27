Letters - November 27, 2017

Cancel appointment if you can’t turn up

Dear Minister, I had to go and see a GP at my surgery a couple of days ago.

It had to be any GP that was available.

Whilst waiting in the waiting area, I noticed on the board that, at my surgery for October 2017, there were 332 missed appointments.

The lady that was sat next to me with her daughter said that, in Leeds, where she is from, they had over 400 missed appointments.

What is the failed attendance up and down the country?

This is not acceptable.

There is no excuse for someone who cannot make it to their appointment not to cancel it.

If they can make a call to make an appointment, then they are capable of cancelling it.

It is high time there is an enforcement on this behaviour.

It is not acceptable given that it is not always easy to get an appointment.

This behaviour is irresponsible and cannot be allowed any longer.

There must be some sort of sanction in place.

What are you going to do about ths issue Minister?

It is high time that changes are made within our NHS.

Liz Scott

Address supplied

CHRISTMAS

Shop locally over festive period

We are heading rapidly toward the annual festive spendathon – for many it has already begun – and with everyone feeling so hard-pressed at the moment, I’ve no doubt finding the cash for presents is going to be harder than ever.

It’s so tempting to buy the same mass-produced rubbish everyone is giving their relatives this year.

I know I have been guilty of buying umpteen plastic trinkets that are no doubt now rotting away in pieces on a rubbish tip somewhere halfway across the Atlantic.

However, this year I’m determined to buy something worthwhile that might last beyond January.

And one of the best ways to do that is visit an independent retailer.

They are much more likely to have products that will last longer, mean more to their recipient and, by supporting local businesses, you are helping to inject more cash into the town’s economy.

So when you hit the shops this year make sure you take in some locally owned and run shops and help spread the Christmas joy further where we live.

Kevin Hardacre

Address supplied

BREXIT

EU’s Lanky maxim

Ever been mugged?

The EU has a gruesome twosome trying every which way to screw the last euro out of the UK for having the temerity to leave their totalitarian organisation, despite there being no legal obligation to pay them a red euro cent.

Juncker and Barnier are the two unelected D-list politicos charged with representing the EU in ‘negotiating’ our leaving terms.

Prior to any discussion, Juncker stated: “We must punish the UK” and “The UK will have to pay – they can’t be seen to benefit and will get no favours”.

And more recently, “It will be a miracle if any trade talks start before Christmas”. Barnier said: “We intend to educate the British – they must be taught what leaving the EU means”.

So much for an open-minded responsible attitude to start negotiations.

In fact, across the table, talks are painfully slow – 20 days in the six months since commencement.

The EU has no incentive to reach a swift, amicable conclusion. The longer they take, the more billions of euros we pour into their coffers. PM May has already agreed a two-year ‘transition’ period and £20bn sweetener, described with sheer arrogance by the Italian PM as ‘peanuts’ .

Barnier was seething when our man David Davis insisted on justifying EU claims line by line, a wise move since EU accounts have not been signed off for 20 years.

Why are we so anxious to shovel nose-bleeding sums to an outfit with which we have a trading deficit? Japan, US, China et al trade quite happily without paying for the privilege.

There is no hope of agreeing a settlement.

Whatever is finally agreed will then have to be ratified by 27 other countries.

No chance.

Walk away now.

Would the EU be so keen to do a deal if one of the poorer East European countries decided to leave and demanded four years’ rebate they were due?

Juncker and Barnier have at least learnt one thing from us – the old Lanky maxim – What’s yours is mine, what’s mine’s my own.

Pete Hanslip

Via email

LIFE

Bucket lists with pinch of salt

I find it irritating when people drone on about their bucket list.

So what if they want to jump out of a plane or abseil down a building? It’s their choice, and if they are fit and healthy to do this, what’s the big deal?

Equally irritating are those who boast about how they go to the gym three times a week, do yoga and go to an art class and singing group while looking after the grandchildren in between.

I take it all with a pinch of salt.

Derrick Bond

Via email