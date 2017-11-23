Letters - November 23, 2017

Demolish old shops to fix housing need

As the country and the town appears to be crying out for more and more housing and less and less retail space the answer seems obvious.

Where there are great swathes of broken down retail units, replace them with housing.

Using Blackpool as a prime example, the triangle formed by Clifton Street, Abingdon Street and Talbot Road is now a total eyesore and should be demolished and replaced with quality ‘city flats’.

The benefits would be two-fold, providing much needed housing and causing the few existing businesses (Bright house, Bet Sid ) etc to move into many of the existing empty retail units closer to the Houndshill centre.

I do realise that what I suggest would require a spirit of enterprise and a lot of money, but bearing in mind some of the projects that have been given the go-ahead in recent years to no obvious benefit, why not?

Neal Duffy

Via email

EXTENSION

Just who are these tram supporters?

Re. David smith of fleetwood’s letter ‘Tram moaners check your facts’ (Your Say, November 22).

Well I’m very surprised to read there had been many consultations regarding the tram extension. Who was consulted please? It certainly wasn’t to my knowledge the people of Blackpool.

None of my neighbours or friends were consulted.

It would be interesting to know who these 80-40 in favour split were.

Going by the letters in the gazette it’s a ‘no’.

Linda Greatorex

Via email

POLITICS

A long wait for my benefits

I write on behalf of those waiting for benefits to be paid since the introduction of Universal Credit.

I have to say I have not just been waiting weeks or months.

I was born with a Sprengel Shoulder in 1960. I went to mainstream school and left in 1976.

Then you had welfare officers and I got my first job later that year, working on moving huge hosiery boxes of yarn.

I was made to register disabled, so I have been waiting 41 years to be paid benefits.

I have written to the Prime Minister but have got nowhere.

Just as well I have worked while waiting, otherwise, I would have nothing.

G Horton

Address supplied

POLITICS

Government with no plan at all

Has ‘keeping Labour out’ become the sole raison d’être of the Tory party? Or does the party have any other policies which will withstand the scrutiny of rational, disinterested thought?

Current policies fail, either in their concept – hard Brexit, fracking, austerity – or in the manner of their enactment – Universal Credit, education policy, public services.

There appears to be no foreign policy. When preservation of power becomes an end in itself, it’s time to go. When confusion and incompetence characterise a government in the perception of the world, it’s time to go. When black is termed white, wrong is deemed right, failure is called success, it’s time to go.

David Cragg-James

Via email

CARERS

Bullying can affect young carers

Anti-Bullying Week took place last week, aiming to raise awareness of how the effects of bullying can have a massive impact on all individuals, at school, work, college or socially.

Young people who have caring responsibilities for relatives or siblings are more likely to be bullied than their peers because of their family situation.

It is estimated there are 700,000 young carers in the UK. Many are vulnerable due to the stresses of caring for family members and many young carers spend 20 hours or more each week caring for their relative – cooking, cleaning, washing, shopping and sometimes administering medication and looking after siblings too.

They can be left feeling isolated and unable to turn to anyone for help.

Being bullied adds to this and has a significantly detrimental effect on their mental health and wellbeing.

Schools do excellent work with young carers, but they need to know when a child is a young carer so they can spot signs if they’re being bullied.

There need to be quick referrals to young carer services, several of which across the North West are run by Barnardo’s, providing advice, emotional support and opportunities for young carers to take a break, spend time with other young carers and share their experiences.

Lynn Perry

Barnardo’s Regional Director