Letters - November 20, 2017

Blackpool Victoria .. you are a true gem!

At 7am on Tuesday morning just gone I attended Blackpool Vic, for a knee replacement operation.

From the moment I entered the hospital I was treated with total respect from the very first receptionist, through staff completing the preparation and paperwork.

Members of the surgical and anaesthetic team continued in exactly the same manner, and were also extremely informative and reassuring.

As I was taken to the anesthesia room there was a short delay while they confirmed my bed space on the ward was going to be available.

Once the go-ahead was given the respect, reassurance and information continued.

As I woke from the sedation of the operation, I was greeted by a reassuring voice of one of the nursing team, making sure I was totally comfortable.

It was not long before I was taken up to ward 16. For the following two days, I was treated with total respect and dignity by an extremely professional team of NHS staff.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is a true gem, which too often gets badly slated, and it is extremely important that the other side of the story gets told and recognition is given to those who in just doing their job play a vital part in the wellbeing of so many people.

All the staff, particularly Mr Javed’s surgical team, the physiotherapy staff and Ward 16 staff are amazing and I cannot thank you enough for your dedicated professional work and support during my stay.

Ian White

Hull Road Blackpool

TAX

Evasion and avoidance

The distinction in meaning of the words ‘avoid’ and ‘evade’ is very slight.

Surely it is not beyond our Government to find some way to prevent both avoidance and evasion when it comes to tax? A friend of mine suggested that if all PAYE tax went up by a penny in the pound, and all tax loopholes closed, the country would be better off anyway. Fairer than the present system, I suggest.

Michael Storey

via email

TRAFFIC

Motorists, use common sense

Maybe, like many of you, I’m a motorist, but the one thing that annoys me more than anything is the driver in front who refuses to use his or her handbrake.

They sit with his or her right foot firmly clamped on the brake pedal.

You have to sit there and be sometimes dazzled with the intense brightness which some of these brake lights give out!

But what I find really strange is 99 per cent of motorists are either totally deluded or haven’t got one ounce of common sense - and I will stick with the latter.

Because as you drive, there are miles upon miles of completely flat roads, but drive along, day or night, and 99 per cent of motorists will come to a stop at the many sets of traffic lights and just hold the car or van just using the foot brake!

But why I ask?

Because if the road is flat, the car or van will remain in a stationary position, which means it won’t roll backwards or forwards.

But it’s like the getting stuck in the middle lane of a motorway.

Motorists use their brakes to stop, but once stopped they can’t seem to be able to take their right foot off the brake pedal.

And they sit there in their own little world.

One day when I was driving, I passed a set of traffic lights and I counted 11 cars waiting for the lights to change and guess what?

Every one was holding the car in a stationary position, with their foot again just glued to the brake peddle.

Surely if the roads are flat, then I can’t think of any reason why your foot needs to be anywhere near the brake pedal.

So come on you motorists, try and use a bit of common sense for once!

C Shirley

Via email

TRAFFIC

We need a bus station not tramway

I hope blackpool councillors are suffering the agony of traffic gridlock like the rest of us.

Jobs have to be done but surely the railway, tramway, Highfield road, South shore bridges and other alterations should not be done at the same time.

Open Abingdon street/Church street to two-way traffic and improve traffic light timings . This would be a start.

A new bus station and improved town centre bypass are more important than the white elephant of a new tramway up Talbot road.

Tony king

Valentia road Blackpool

OYSTONS

Remember that letter about toilets?

Further to my letter printed in The Gazette a few months ago about public toilets being named after the Oystons, for their contribution to football. Well, they have now well and truly urinated on their own chips!

Andy Consterdine

Wesham