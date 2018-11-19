Letters - November 19, 2018

There’s worse food to eat than meat

I see that the control freaks are at it again, this time wanting to put a tax on meat.

These unbelievable people are claiming that such an imposition could prevent 222,000 deaths a year and save over £30bn in care costs.

How can they possibly produce such figures on the basis of their research when there is an infinite variety of people and a wide spectrum of diets and reactions to diet?

The World Health Organisation targets processed meats and then says even unprocessed meats are “probably” cancer-causing – not a very precise statement to support these apparently precise figures.

Reading the labels of many processed foods other than meat reveals a bewildering array of apparent chemical ingredients which must be more suspect in health terms than a piece of fresh natural meat properly cooked.

This is where the WHO should turn its fire.

Peter Horton

Address supplied

POLICE

Why have sirens blazing at 4am?

While I realise the police, on occasions, have to use their sirens to get to an incident in heavy traffic, I fail to understand why at 4am this is necessary, when roads are traffic free.

Since the station moved to Mereside I have been awoken on three occasions in the last few months with police cars racing down Lawson Road with their sirens blaring with no pedestrians or traffic in sight.

Although I appreciate the hard work the police in Blackpool do, I would like to ask for consideration of residents during the early hours.

Name and address supplied

BREXIT

EU exit is Britain’s Treaty of Versailles

Will we ever learn from history? The world movingly paused last weekend to remember the millions killed and maimed in the First World War. The settlement on a defeated Germany afterwards was so humiliating that it contributed to the causes of the Second.

Germany had to pay reparations of £29bn in today’s prices to a broken Europe. In the Brexit agreement, we have to pay £39bn to a prosperous Europe for a piece of paper.

Germany had to cede territory, as she lost Alsace Lorraine to France. We have to cede control of the economy of Northern Ireland to the Commission and the Irish government in perpetuity.

Germany was an imperial power. The UK is a democratic country in which the greatest exercise of self-determination has been undermined by our own Prime Minister.

Germany had to disarm. Labelling the UK as officially untrustworthy and banning our involvement in the Galileo system we built and paid for, we are still obliged to spend our treasure and blood in their defence.

That is a task they deem unworthy of their own contribution, except to oppose the United States.

We will have no seat at their tables on which our policies will be decided.

We will have no right to sign our own international trade deals. We will not be allowed to compete.

Just pay up and shut up. And the Government says that this is delivering the referendum result we all wanted?

The Versailles Treaty created the Second World War.

This punishment beating of a deal will harden our politics for a generation. With the approval of Mrs May, they are treating us not as a major ally, but as a defeated enemy which deserves punishment for wanting freedom from their rule.

Keith Punshon

Address supplied

BREXIT

Time to stand up for St George!

Is Nigel Farage the only person who is talking sense? Are our MPs going to pay out £40bn to the EU just to end up in a half-way house?

I would rather have a no deal than end up paying that amount out.

We must not lose our democracy, our sovereignty, Gibraltar included, we must stand up agents the bullies within the EU.

Come on, Stand up for St George!

Jarvis Browning

Address supplied