Letters - November 16, 2017

Road chaos? You ain’t seen nothing yet!

If you think traffic congestion is bad now, consider the following...

Projects planned in the near future:

1. Tramway, if sanctioned (Talbot Square/Talbot Road).

2. Premier Inn (Talbot Square/Talbot Road/Clifton Street).

3. Old Post Office (Abingdon Street/Edward Street.)

4. Wilko new store (Coronation Street)

5. Wilko old store new hotel (Talbot Road/Dickson Road/Queen Street/High Street).

6. Hotel opposite conference centre (Leopold Grove).

7. Conference centre (Leopold Grove/Adelaide Street).

8. New Sands Hotel (Bank Hey Street/Promenade).

9. Promenade crossover bridge.

10. Numerous bridge repairs.

11. All normal everyday holdups(breakdowns/accidents/weather etc).

Any one of these projects will inevitably cause even more horrendous congestion problems.

Although none of the above have any specific starting or finishing dates they are all about to happen. One can only divert traffic if there are adequate roads to divert traffic to.

Most of the above have one thing in common - they are not needed! Public toilets and a bus station are needed.

Coun Tony Williams was correct when he stated: “Closed signs should be put up on the Promenade.”

He forgot to mention that Blackpool will be closed for the foreseeable future unless this madness stops.

It is obvious that Blackpool Council has completely lost the plot. Are there any definitive plans to combat all or any of the above?

I do not mean “We feel we will be able to cope!”(weasel words!)

This council is not fit for purpose... and I’ll not name any other shambles perpetrated by this authority.

Jack Gledhill

Gainsborough Road Blackpool

SEASIDERS

Well done Gary on stopping slump

Congratulations to Gary bowyer on his new Manager of the Year award.

He stopped the seasiders’ slide and I think he can get them out of the present slump.

Hope all those stay-away fans come back to Bloomfield road when we eventually get new owners. We shall see.

Tony King

Valentina Road Blackpool

TRAFFIC

Long walk at 91 after bus diversion

Your correspondent Anon (Your Say, November 9) covers the colossal calamities affecting car drivers, following the closure of vital bridges in South Shore.

Alas, he doesn’t also point out the headaches facing those (like myself) reliant on bus services.

I recently (for the second time) asked Blackpool Corporation Transport (via your columns) when the No. 10 service, covering among other places Hawes Side Lane, Watson Road, and Lytham Road to Waterloo Road would be reintroduced.

No reply and no sign of the No 10.

To add to residents’ woes in this area we are now unable to get the No. 11 and No. No. 68 (which travel along Lytham Road).

I boarded the former today at Royal Oak and asked the driver for Watson Road. Suddenly it turned off Lytham Road at Station Road and took me - via the promenade - all the way to The Big Blue Hotel, and I had a 30-minute walk (at 91) to Watson Road bridge. I also noted the No. 68, just to add to the confusion, turned off Lytham Road at Watson Road West. Neither of these services were of any help to elderly residents needing to get to Waterloo Road/St Annes Road.

Thank you Blackpool Transport. At my age I was heading for a collapse before I eventually walked (with shopping) to my address. And this, I understand is to continue until next March.

Yet all you can do is concentrate on extending the promenade tram service (totally unnecessarily) to North Station, which has its own rail problems for the Blackpool public I gather.

So much for the sense of a Labour council.

Neil Kendall

Stamford Avenue South Shore

BREXIT

We mustn’t join European army

I am very pleased that the government has backtracked from its intention to sign up to EU defence spending.

But it is muted pleasure as it is quite possible that the UK could join the “permanent structured co-operation, known as Pesco, in the future.

These plans, which will inevitably lead to an EU army, must be rejected by our country, which should continue to fully support NATO.

We need to preserve our own sovereign military capabilities free from external control and while we would cooperate with and support our friends and allies to ensure collective security, we must protect our ability to defend ourselves.

We are supposed to be breaking free of the grasp of Brussels - as the majority voted for with Brexit - not tying ourselves to them.

Paul Nuttall MEP

North West UK Independence Party

APPEAL

Support me in my cancer fight journey

Five years ago my wonderful wife Rita was diagnosed with bowel cancer and sadly in 2016 she passed away.

Rita wanted to raise awareness of the disease, and that’s why from Friday 1 December to June 2018 I will be cycling 18,000 miles around the world on a static bike for three charities close to my heart: Bowel Cancer UK, Velindre Cancer Centre and Cancer Research Wales.

But I need your support, I’m looking for people to ride 25 miles raising £50 for charity. You can do this anywhere and anytime! All you need to do is register your cycle on my website: sites.google.com/site/virtualworldride4rity/home

A cancer diagnosis hits everyone, it’s like dropping a bomb and the ripples touch everyone. Together we can stop bowel cancer.

Chris Daniel

Bowel Cancer UK supporter