Letters - November 15, 2018

Self-righteous vegan sticker offended me

Today I was shocked to see a sticker with the following wording on the boot of the car in front of me. Quote, ‘Heart Attacks. God’s revenge for eating our animal friends’.

Do radical holier than thou vegans really believe God would inflict a heart attack on a human being just because they ate meat? Doesn’t the person who stuck this on the boot of their car realise how distressing this could be for someone who has just recently lost someone to heart disease? There are many reasons for heart attacks, not just meat consumption. So the statement isn’t even correct. But when you are in the business of feeling superior when did accuracy matter.

By all means if you decide not to eat meat or animal products that’s your business and I’m sure most vegans will be saddened by the sentiments on the sticker.

Being vegan though doesn’t give you the right to stand in judgement and condemn anyone who doesn’t agree with your views. A little humanity and respect for others goes along way.

Jacqueline Taylor

Address supplied

REMEMBRANCE

Hologram in park was worthy display

I would like to thank the Blackpool Illuminations and Parks Team for the moving hologram displayed on the Clock Tower in Stanley Park, commemorating the centenary of the First World War.

It was beautifully put together and served as a poignant reminder of the debt owed to the fallen soldiers for our freedom today.

Kyra Hickey

Via email

BREXIT

Cenotaph remainers are big hypocrites

All those EU remainers that had the gall to attend the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday are big hypocrites because they are betraying the soldiers who fought and died for Great Britain in both world wars by believing in sacrificing our freedom on the altar of the EU.

All known EU remainers should therefore be issued white feathers like those who were resistant to join up in the first World War.

Being afraid of Brexit is even worse cowardice than being afraid to fight for one’s country. Remainers don’t realise that they are allowing us to be conquered by stealth.

R N Coupe Address supplied

POPPIES

Red or white... it’s your choice to make

There has been disquiet between the red and the white poppy camps this month with some on both sides unhappy with the rival colour. They should instead remember that we live in a world of free choice.

Julie Moss

North Shore

WAR

Try a bit of proper jaw jaw for a change

I have watched, with great respect, the various ceremonies that have taken place over the past weekend.

I have every sympathy with the families of those who have been killed and maimed as a result of being a member of the Armed Forces.

They deserve all the support we can give them.

I am now 90 and so have seen many wars involving our forces and also noted those that have occurred elsewhere and are still going on in other parts of the world.

I am not a pacifist and would be prepared to support a call to defend our shores from an unprovoked attack, but I suggest that those who are responsible for all this suffering, for instance, the politicians of all persuasions and religious zealots, should take this special time to reflect on their responsibilities.

It is not they who are called upon to face the bullets and the bombs.

Rarely are they called to account for their failure to resolve the disputes which lead them to start the fighting. They should be made to work harder to make the so-called ‘United Nations’ more effective.

Whoever said “Jaw, Jaw, not War, War” was right and the phrase should be quoted to them, over and over again, every time they even start thinking about a war.

They are all very good at talking, to no purpose.

Richard Barrand

via email