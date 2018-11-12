Letters - November 12, 2018

Turn the water hoses on antisocial hooligans

Having watched the Pride of Britain awards, my faith in human nature was restored to some degree by the wonderful examples of humanity.

Contrast it with the reports of yobs attacking fire and rescue crews when they were carrying out their dangerous duties.

Actually, there is a good answer.

Turn the water hoses on the hooligans, not gently but firm enough to lift them off their feet.

It is time we stopped listening to the petty excuses they come out with, if ever they are caught.

Most of the law-abiding people of the country are no doubt disgusted by their behaviour.

It is high time our criminal justice system took a hard look at sentencing and began to act accordingly.

After all, the judges are now about to receive a hefty raise in their salary.

Barry Foster

Address supplied

CRIME

Burglary is a sickening shock

burglary is a serious crime and a sickening personal shock.

We are encouraged to make our homes into fortresses with locks, bolts, burglar alarms, CCTV cameras etc.

Some of the victims of crime, such as burglary, are elderly people whose small amount of savings taken cannot be made up again.

People living on limited budgets who get a TV stolen have not got funds to buy a new one or replace new locks on doors. Also some victims have health problems and a burglary adds to their suffering.

Many keepsakes are stolen from victims - these can never be replaced. People living alone can live in fear of offenders returning. There many people living in flats who can be burgled.

Most victims of crime like a visit from the police and in return can give valuable evidence to catch the culprit who burgled them.

It’s not the same telling a computer about a crime - it is a machine. Sometimes the police can point a victim of crime to other agencies if they have other problems in their lives. However due to police cuts there are fewer police and crime prevention and community officers.

Many people are more isolated today and hardly know their next door neighbours due to more people on the move.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

HEALTH

Social care is not just for Christmas

Your readers may have heard recently of the £240m of extra money being allocated to the social care system to ease pressure on the NHS this winter.

We now know this will mean that just over £7,186,253 will be made available across Lancashire.

While it’s important that the Government has recognised that social care underfunding lies at the heart of our hospitals’ winter pressures, the amount committed is a let-down – less than 10 per cent of what’s needed to fix the social care crisis now.

The social care system is ‘not just for Christmas’ and people with dementia, as its biggest recipients, are experiencing the emotional and economic cost all year round.

To actually turn the tide for the 16,280 people with dementia across Lancashire we need to plug the current funding gap and offer them the chance to access the good quality social care they have a right to.

Tara Edwards

Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager for Lancashire

SOCIETY

Not destination it once was...

Come on Blackpool Council, be realistic, with roadworks, diversions everywhere and altered bus routes, empty shops, filthy streets, drug addicts and beggars, it’s no wonder Blackpool is no longer the attractive destination it once was.

Such a shame.

Sheila Burnell

Via email