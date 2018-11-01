Letters - November 1, 2018

Let’s also remember

the conflict animals

This November marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

On this anniversary, it’s so important that we remember the people and animals that lost their lives during this terrible conflict.

More than 16 million horses, donkeys and other animals were made to serve during the war - transporting everything from ammunition and messages to food rations and supplies. They hauled guns and pulled ambulances, while cavalry horses often led the charge on the front line.

They faced unimaginable horrors – and, tragically, nine million of these animals were killed.

As we stop to remember those who suffered and died a century ago, we must also not forget that animals continue to be innocent victims in brutal conflicts across the world today.

In recent years, SPANA has worked in war zones - from Kosovo and Iraq to Afghanistan - to provide urgent veterinary treatment to animals in severe distress.

As we commemorate Armistice Day, it is a sad reality that this appalling suffering is not a distant memory, consigned to history. But while there are animals in desperate need, during times of war and peace, it is vital that help is on hand for them.

Geoffrey Dennis

SPANA (the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad)

ENVIRONMENT

Is this the best they can come up with?

Well, the residents of planet Earth have had a final warning.

Not from me but all the scientists who have been observing the ever increasing change in the climate, and it is in their opinion man-made.

And if we don’t do something soon to try to reverse it, our children’s futures are at stake.

I’m astounded the press and the television networks haven’t given this warning the headlines it deserves.

Theresa May outlined in her manifesto what the Government’s intentions were towards climate change and how important it was to her personally.

But just like everything she proposes, I’m afraid they are just empty words and failed promises.

The new Environment Secretary Michael Gove said that, by 2025, he will have banned cotton buds, and new home owners will be allowed to take home reusable items from council dumps.

Well, float my boat. The planet is dying and this is the best they can come up with.

In 2015, this Government cancelled new onshore wind projects, scrapped zero and carbon homes policy,

In 2016, it ended support for new solar energy projects.

In 2017, it sold off the green investment bank, and this year forced fracking on local communities, that has already caused minor earthquakes in Lancashire.

The Government has also recently cancelled all incentives to get people to buy electric cars.

This is the real green Tories.

Let’s get rid of them before they get rid of our planet.

Ged Taylor

via email

BUDGET

More weapons do not make us safer

A further £1bn for the armed forces will not make Britain any safer.

Philip Hammond has announced that the extra funding allocated to the Ministry of Defence would contribute to the Trident nuclear weapons as a deterrent, that allows us to sleep easy in our beds.

If Trident is scrapped the funding saved could employ 150,000 new nurses and build 120 state-of-the-art hospitals and 650,000 new homes.

The money would be better spent tackling the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, climate change and the imbalances of power. After the disasters of Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, it is extremely naïve to suggest that more weapons will make us safer.

They make the world less safe.

The government’s ability to kill billions of people at the touch of a button does not make any of us sleep easily.

There is something grotesque about an attitude that regards the presence of weapons of mass destruction as a reason to feel relaxed.

They only encourage the governments of more and more countries to develop similar weapons, while diverting vital resources from real needs.

Royston Jones

Anchorsholme