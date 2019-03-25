Letters - March 25, 2019

Impromptu home birth also happened to us

Reading Steve Canavan’s excellent article in last Thursday’s gazette, regarding delivering his own baby (pictured), reminds me of when that happened to us.

Our daughter Angela was delivered by my husband before the ambulance arrived.She is now 56 and a grandma.

My husband who was a drummer arrived home from a gig at 1am to find me in labour with the baby about to make an entrance.I remember shouting out “mind it doesn’t shoot off the bed on to the floor!”

We also had a son who was 14 months old, who I was holding as I gave birth because he was crying amidst all the commotion.

My husband passed away six months ago but we both knew Steve when he was the reporter at Blackpool Football Club.

He got the autographs of all the team for my nine- year-old grandson who is now at university and still an avid supporter.

Frances O’Connor

Lytham

CANCER

Disregard for Women’s health

Since it began in the 1980s, it is estimated that the availability of screening for cervical cancer (usually referred to as ‘the smear test’) has saved more than 5,000 lives a year.

The Tories have decided that this namby-pamby sort of stuff has been going on for long enough.

The planned closure of dozens of laboratories has left the service in “meltdown” according to Alison Cropper, the chairman of the British Association for Cytopathology.

Women will be forced to wait months for cervical cancer screening results, leaving them unduly anxious, frustrated and less likely to engage with screening in the future.

This sort of decision could only have been made by (mostly male) politicians, completely out of touch with the people they are supposed to represent.

It also reveals a total contempt for ordinary women and a callous disregard for their health and welfare needs.

Mrs Norah Prance

Address supplied

POLITICS

Will the leader also be on his way soon?

After all the publicity the town has been getting following Blackpool fans returning to Bloomfield Road, it is noticeable that the council has kept very quiet.

The whole country has been commenting, from The One Show to radio stations, from full pages in newspapers to social media, yet Simon Blackburn (pictured) and his councillors have made no comments - even after the town’s MPs have had there say.

Like the Oystons, Mr Blackburn’s day of reckoning may be approaching with the local elections in May, and the man who called the town’s football fans “donkey lashers” could find his time is also up.

Tony king

Bispham

BREXIT

General election is not a good idea

It would not be a good idea in my opinion to hold a general election any time soon, especially in light of the possibility that 17 million+ voters may decide to stay at home.

Why vote when one knows full well that what you vote for ain’t what you’re going get?

God forbid the three ring circus of Abbott, Corbyn and McDonnell should ever get their hands on the lever of power; the idiocy that has just passed in the name of Brexit will be nothing compared to the mayhem heaped upon us by the above.

Labour is no port in a storm, they are as confused as the rest of the House of Commons.

J G Dawson

Address supplied