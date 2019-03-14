Letters - March 14, 2019

These chemicals are toxic and hazardous

As reported recently, Cuadrilla have applied to make changes to the way in which they intend to frack at Little Plumpton, including using more chemicals in the fracking fluid.

The consultation document and some media coverage down plays the toxic nature of the chemicals by using terminology such as “non –hazardous” or “food grade”. Whilst it is indeed true that some additives can be found in household products it is misleading to reference them as “non-hazardous”. In fact several chemicals listed in the application are highly toxic to humans, animals and aquatic life.

I have relayed my concerns to the EA and our MP that in allowing such terminology to remain unchallenged, the public consultation is not fair in so much it fails to provide information in a transparent and accessible way.

It’s troubling enough to feel our health and environment are being risked without the additional stress of trying to make sense of vague and in parts misleading documentation.

Is it worth risking the futures of future generations?

Miranda Cox

Via email

BREXIT

Is stockpiling sugar the answer?

Reading about people’s concerns about a no-deal Brexit with regard to stockpiling food and goods brought to mind an incident many years ago.

I remember my late mother visiting my grandparents in Germany and coming back with a suitcase full of sugar! I was amazed but there must have been a shortage here for her to do this.

So if anyone is worried, this could be the answer.

Mrs SM Abbott

Address supplied

CARE

Rethink drastic cut to vital service

A society should be judged by the way it treats its less able members.

Children and younger adults with special educational needs and/or disabilities are among some of our most needy citizens. However, Lancashire County Council are planning to cease funding the Break Time Service which offers them the opportunity to interact with others of the same age in safe, friendly, and supported environments.

Thanks to the Break Time funding, children and young adults with these needs, are able to attend local group and sports facilities with the additional help and support they need. It also gives their families a much needed break from caring responsibilities, which are often 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Without this support they will not be able to join in with these important, life enhancing groups and thus have less opportunity to build up their social and interactive skills.

As a former support worker for children with special needs, now retired, I know how valuable services like Break Time are. I strongly urge the county council to rethink this drastic and negative action and continue to fund this vital service.

Jean Withers

via email

SEASIDERS

Has anyone seen my team flag?

It’s a bit of a long shot I know but unfortunately on Saturday night I managed to drop my 6×4 (Consett) Seasiders flag around Abingdon Street I think. I’m just wondering if anyone has been in touch regarding it.

Derek rush

via email

SOCIETY

Taken over through sheer perseverance

Sadly more and more of my friends and acquaintances tell me they have stopped watching the news and reading newspapers because of the hole this country seems to be going down.

These people are the country’s backbone. Always worked hard, obeyed the laws and enjoyed the freedom of speech we were famous for. It seems that minority groups have taken over the media and Government through sheer perseverance.

J Hutchinson

Via email