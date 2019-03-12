Letters - March 12, 2019

Let club be something we can all be proud of

Like many supporters, I am pleased that Blackpool Football Club is rid of the Oystons and am looking forward to the club returning to better times.

I would like to congratulate The Blackpool Supporters Trust as well as all involved who campaigned to achieve this goal.

Obviously it will take money, but with this psychological barrier which the Oystons had placed on many removed, the talent the club has to offer should be unleashed resulting in it becoming one of many organisations Blackpool can be proud of, which unfortunately was suppressed for many years by the Oystons.

There must be tens of thousands (to say the least) overjoyed at this news and will be wishing the best for Blackpool Football Club in this new era.

An “own goal” to be proud of.

John R Jones

Warton

* Whilst I have never really been a big fan of football, I’m pleased Blackpool FC has got its ‘mojo’ back. The crowds who returned to Bloomfield Road on Saturday proves beyond any doubt that a change at the top was so desperately needed.

The street party style camaraderie witnessed from the long-standing Blackpool FC supporters reminded me of a scene from the 1970 musical film ‘Scrooge’, which saw the whole community rejoicing in the street with the passing of ‘Ebenezer Scrooge’ singing the tune ‘Thank You Very Much’. This of course was the scene in the film featuring the predictions from the ghost of the future.

When Blackpool FC made it into the premier league in 2010, this brought pride and prosperity to the town. This period was short lived and the fans have been frustrated with the actions of the Oyston family ever since. The High Court ruling in November 2017 which saw Owen Oyston ordered to repay £30m to businessmen Valori Belokon was a bitter battle between the rich.

The outcome was not a case of the richest man won, or who had the best lawyers, it was a case of principle.

It’s fair to say that Mr Owen Oyston underestimated the power of the Blackpool FC fans and the tenacity of Mr Valori Belokon. This case proves that it doesn’t matter what wealth, power or privilege you may possess in life, nobody should be considered untouchable.

Blackpool FC has a brighter future ahead, I’m hopeful it’s success will form part of the towns wider prosperity and build a greater community.

Stephen Pierre

Social Justice Campaigner

SOCIETY

Never forget about community

In the distant past there were communities and relatives lived nearby. There were no TVs, no computers, people walked and nobody owned a car. Adults and children filled the streets.

There were small shops, picture halls, churches, chapels, Salvation Army etc - you even heard church bells on Sunday.

There was unemployment and poverty resulting in gangs of youths, but the community, aided by the police, made people feel safe.

You lived by rules: no gambling, no loitering, no gathering in groups.

If police appeared you moved on. If there were punch-ups when pubs closed the police arrived in a van and made arrests.

There was a community spirit.

The arrival of the car depopulated the pavements. We had left the streets.

Our homes today are protected by burglar alarms, CCTV, security locks etc. Our relationship with our neighbours has changed - we hardly know them, and people keep moving.

Cuts in police means fewer community officers. They were important and their trained eyes made residents and shopkeepers feel comforted. They were interested what went on in communities.

Police have new technology and more sophisticated tools for crime prevention and investigation today.

Out of the old community came my brother (sadly now deceased) who went on to Blackpool Grammar school, on to university and into teaching. He was well educated and led an interesting life but never forgot the community.

After retiring he went on to be a director of a youth and community centre in poor part London.

He made friendships across social divides, and he worked with people of all backgrounds over the years. And he never forgot his old community.

Today we often read of young people who take part in community work. Most of them will grow up to be responsible citizens and caring people. They will use technology for the social good.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

HEALTH

Profiting from vital medicines?

Are some drug companies/manufacturers making excessive profits on drugs prescribed for rare but extremely serious conditions? A thorough investigation by a Government department must be initiated as a matter of urgency.

PL Taylor

Via email

TV

Please speak louder Fiona

At last someone has commented about Fiona Bruce dropping her voice on a recent edition of Question Time.

She drops her voice all the time, whether she is reading the news or presenting a television programme. Come on Fiona, you are talking to a vast television audience and we would like to hear every word of what you are saying.

Mrs P Schofield

Address supplied