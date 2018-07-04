Letters - July 4, 2018

Giving children the wrong idea of war

Town halls up and down the country are facing criticism for letting children play with guns that celebrate British armed forces day.

Many events at the weekend were intentionally glorifying violence and presented kids with an unrealistic image of war.

When it was introduced in 2009, it was criticised as an attempt to rehabilitate armed conflict for the public.

Many examples of small children being placed at the centre of Armed Forces Day advertising are out there.

No other institution in Britain could get away with treating children this way.

Armed Forces Day gives children the impression that war is exciting and uncomplicated.

Young people have a right to make up their own minds about complex ethical issues as they grow up, not to be swamped with thinly veiled pro-war propaganda.

Royston Jones

Anchorsolme

FRACKING

Get tougher on road blockers

At last! A voice of common sense about the totally unnecessary and illegal disruption of the A583 (Your Say, June 29).

Could someone please explain to us, in layman’s language, why the wilful blockage of what is the most important public arterial road in the Fylde, after the M55, is not an arrestable offence.

If it is, then why are the large numbers of police in attendance only concerned with diverting traffic around the human obstacles when they could be moving them?

The protesters think that they are saving the planet, but their actions are only making enemies of the huge numbers of regular commuters.

They seem to fondly imagine that they will cause Cuadrilla to abandon all their plans, write off their already huge investment and move away. Dream on. It’s not going to happen.

Letter writer Brian Coope is right.

The last thing we need is another swarm of long-haired ‘Swampy’ clones who have nothing better to do with their lives than roam the country looking for something to get angry about.

We can arrive at our own conclusions about the fracking without having our lives disrupted by people who just want to force their opinions upon us.

Mike Mogilnicki

Westby

FESTIVAL

Raising the town’s cultural profile

I am pleased to announce that the Blackpool Music Gala that was staged in St John’s Square on Saturday June 23 raised at total of £438.90.

The funds raised have been split between The Unity Music Arts Trust (UMAT) and Streetlife.

We received lots of great feedback from passers-by and positive support from businesses situated around St John’s and Cedar Square.

The aims and aspirations of UMAT, a non profit organisation, is to promote aspiring music talent, support creative events and good causes.

The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Weekend, supporting Trinity Hospice, will also take place in St John’s Square, on Saturday July 21 from 11am till 5pm and Sunday July 22 from 1pm till 5pm.

I will be inviting some fab local musicians and singers to play sets, alongside guest musicians visiting from Manchester, London and Budapest.

Promoting fringe events and street theatre in Blackpool town centre is one of the keys in making the town more attractive, and raising its cultural profile. With a creative spirit of optimism and joined-up thinking, Blackpool has tremendous potential to become ‘The Brighton of the North’.

My personal thanks to BBC Radio Lancashire, The Blackpool Gazette, Blackpool BID and to all those who supported The Music Gala last week. I look forward to seeing you all again at the forthcoming Blackpool Jazz and Blues Weekend.

Even in this modern age of social media you still cannot beat word-of-mouth recommendations.

With a sense of optimism, collectively we can share the town’s good side through music and fundraising for worthy causes.

Stephen Pierre

Creative Director Unity Music Arts Trust