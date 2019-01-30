Letters - January 30, 2019

Have your say

Harmful content must be removed

The dangers of the addiction to social media by, in particular, the young have been obvious for a decade.

Yet it has taken the recent shocking case of 14-year-old Molly Russell to force the Government to threaten action against the multi-billion pound social media big tech companies, such as Facebook and Instagram.

These firms constantly pump appalling self-harm images into the heads of immature, vulnerable young people.

Their claim that such harmful content will be removed once they are made aware of it is simply not true.

The benefits of technology are being destroyed by images of hate, blood, cuts and suicide.

Such sick images are totally unacceptable. They must be eradicated. The six tech giants - including Apple, Facebook and YouTube - must be brought to heel.

The current situation is a disgrace.

It permits these firms to amass immense profits on the back of adverts that are deliberately undermining young people’s mental health.

Parents need to remind their offspring that constantly looking at such sick images several hours a day, including while at school, constitutes a serious danger to their health.

It would also help if schools stressed the danger of these graphic images.

At the moment they seem to have opted out, despite knowing that, for example, such images are being shared by pupils, even during lessons.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

SOCIAL CARE

Plans will hurt the vulnerable

Proposals by Lancashire Conservative Administration will force many elderly and vulnerable people out of their homes.

This will result in increased admissions to the NHS and residential homes.

In addition to the 14 per cent increase in home care support charges already introduced in 2018, they are now proposing to increase day centre charges by a further inflation-busting 15 per cent.

The council is considering stopping all ‘Home Improvements Services’, predominantly for people with long-term conditions and people with disabilities.

This includes maintenance of their properties and housing options advice.

It’s clear that in order for people to stay at home, they will need support.

Family and friends can only do so much.

These proposals will be forcing vulnerable people to seek help from over- stretched charities and volunteers to maintain their homes.

In the budget proposals, where it is now specified that people require the support of two carers, the Conservative Administration is proposing to cut the number of carers from two to one.

The work required means moving people around their homes safely and supporting them with hygiene care.

Hoist and mechanical aids are already being used to support them in their work.

The council has even claimed that “people will have a better experience of care because it will be more personalised and dignified”, when they cut the number of care staff.

We have written to the chief executive to provide us with the evidence that cutting care staff benefits those in need.

The fact is it will cause fear and anxiety, creating tension between the cared for and the carer.

One of these actions alone would cause concern but all of them together will have a devastating effect on the elderly and vulnerable people, forcing them out of their homes, into NHS beds and long-stay homes.

This is against what the Government has been claiming, that keeping people at home is better for the individual and the NHS.

Coun Jean Parr

Lancashire County Council Labour Group, Labour Deputy for Adult Social Care

BREXIT

Very sensible for once, Jacob

“We could have two referendums.

“As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed.”

Who said this?

None other than arch Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg (pictured), speaking in the UK Parliament on October 24, 2011.

Very sensible for once, Jacob.

Now we know the facts, let the people vote and decide.

Mr D Smith

Via email