Letters - January 23, 2019

Simon, don’t wait to be asked to go

Council cares more about visitors than residents?

I read with shock and disbelief the Gazette report on the recent Ofsted report which branded Blackpool council’s management of children’s services as ‘inadequate’.

This is the worst possible rating and shows a decline in the services since the last Ofsted inspectors report.

And yet, as children’s services deteriorate, the council spends huge amounts of time and money on grandiose schemes which will do nothing to improve the quality of lie for Blackpool’s residents (I hardly need to mention the tramway to nowhere).

Maybe councillor Simon Blackburn was too busy jetting off to Florida to notice that the needs of vulnerable children were not being addressed even though warnings were given in previous Ofsted reports. Blackpool should be investigating in the future of its children, not a few hundred yards from the tram tack.

There should be no need for people to call for Cllr Blackburn’s resignation, he should go of his own accord. Anything less is an insult to the people of Blackpool.

Edgar McLellan

Via email

POLITICS

Vic exceeds bed occupancy figure

The New Year performance statistics reveal an NHS under considerable strain this winter after years of financial squeeze, chronic staff shortages and swingeing cuts to social care provision.

New NHS figures show that Blackpool Hospital exceeded its target for safe levels of bed occupancy in 19 days out of 28 days this December.

Hospitals are expected to ensure that no more than 85 per cent of beds are occupied on a given day, and across December Blackpool hospitals were right up against the limit.

But let’s be under no illusion: hospitals remain dangerously overcrowded, nearly 40,000 patients have had to wait in backed-up ambulances so far this winter, while 54,000 sick patients endured waits of over four hours in November and 12 hour breaches more than doubled compared with last November.

This is still far from the standards expected, adding up to a winter of misery for patients and their families.

Thanks to the efforts of NHS staff who again have shown extraordinary effort, professionalism, leadership and dedication, services are not quite as bad at this point as last year.

The people of Blackpool and Thornton-Cleveleys deserve so much better than this.

The Tories have no plan to tackle the financial crisis facing our hospitals – their plans have put units across the country at risk, while beds are cut, staff numbers reduced and treatments rationed.

Ministers must outline a credible plan to both restore standards of patient care where constitutional targets are met, while recruiting and training the staff our NHS now desperately and so obviously needs.

Chris Webb

Labour’s Candidate for Blackpool North & Cleveleys

APPEAL

Pool resources to help diabetes goal

Diabetes UK is looking for people from Blackpool to take on the swimming challenge of the year, Swim22, between February 22 and May 22.

As a Swim22 challenger you’ll swim an incredible 22 miles – the equivalent of crossing the English Channel – in your local pool, while making a difference with each and every splash. You can take on the swim challenge alone or, better still, get your family, friends and colleagues involved. You can even split the distance between a team to make it easier for everyone.

Swimming is a fantastic way to help you get fit and healthy, have fun and set yourself a challenge. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice.

Someone is diagnosed with diabetes every two minutes. It is a serious condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly. If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications, including sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

Every length you complete and every pound you raise will get us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

To sign up, just visit www.diabetes.org.uk/swim22. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.

Clare Howarth

Head of the North of England at Diabetes UK