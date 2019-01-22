Letters - January 22, 2019

Don’t blame fires for air pollution

I was shocked to hear a spokesman for Defra give a biased justification for its proposed attack on wood burning stoves.

The lady claimed repeatedly that wood burning stoves were more dangerous than pollution from motor vehicles – untrue, but at least a refreshing change from all the pointless referendum speculation we have been subjected to recently.

Cars alone in this country are expected to top 40m by 2020.

More than 50 per cent of the population will own or drive a car and many more will drive for work, including the delivery of internet purchases.

In contrast, the number of homes heated by wood burning stoves will remain a tiny and seasonal minority.

I can only assume that what has stirred Defra from its normal inertia is the sad case of the little girl in London, whose asthma death was allegedly contributed to by traffic pollution from the adjacent road.

This appears to be a political attempt to blur the issue.

Peak periods now last most of the working day and pollution from traffic can be both smelled and tasted, with the vehicles responsible only too obvious.

Alec Denton

Address supplied

BREXIT

Standing with those who want to leave

After a disappointing result last week when the Government lost the vote on the withdrawal agreement, the Government subsequently secured the confidence of Parliament.

Whilst the Prime Minister’s withdrawal proposal was rejected, it is quite clear that both Parliament, and indeed the general public, do not trust Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party to take over the negotiations at this critical point. The Government have a responsibility to identify a way forward that can secure the backing of the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister has met with groups of MPs who represent the widest possible range of views from across Parliament to try to do exactly that. It is very disappointing that despite being willing to ‘engage in open dialogue’ with terrorist groups including IRA/Sinn Fein and Hamas in the past, the Leader of the Opposition feels unable to take part in constructive dialogue with the Government on the most important issue facing the country.

The task for the Government will not be an easy one, but MPs have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and deliver Brexit. In an historic vote in 2016 the country, and Blackpool by a significant margin of over two-thirds, decided to leave the EU. In 2017, 80 per cent of people voted for Parties that stood on manifestos promising to respect that result. Now, over two and a half years later, it’s time for us to come together, put the national interest first – and deliver on the referendum.

As somebody who campaigned for Brexit I share the frustration of many ‘leave’ voters who just want the Government to get on with delivering Brexit. The vast majority of the people who I speak to on the doorstep support the Government’s efforts in ensuring that Brexit is delivered and are appalled by the efforts of opposition parties who are frustrating the process. Those opposition politicians now risk Brexit being delayed or not delivered at. This is completely unacceptable. As Conservatives in Blackpool South, we stand behind the Government in delivering the result of the referendum and the Brexit that people here in Blackpool voted for.

Scott Benton

Conservative Candidate for Blackpool South

BREXIT

People’s Vote is the only solution

We are left with the question of what to do next to resolve the Brexit issue. Parliament cannot agree a way forward and therefore democracy now demands that the people decide the outcome of Brexit. That brings us back to a People’s Vote, but what should the question be?

We know the Prime Minister’s deal is not acceptable, the vote proved that. We know no deal is very bad, we hear that from so many sources. We know the EU has said repeatedly they are not willing to renegotiate the deal.

Therefore, the only options are: remain in the EU or leave the EU with no deal.

This is not a re-run of the 2016 referendum when all manner of deals seemed possible. It is a clear choice between leaving the EU with no deal or remaining. The EU has indicated it would agree to extend Article 50 for such a People’s Vote to take place.

Please write to your MP and tell them you want a People’s Vote.

Anthony Gledhill

Address supplied