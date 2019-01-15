Letters - January 15, 2019

Why did ambulance take so long to arrive?

We all know our ambulance services are stretched to the limit but can someone please explain why it took six and a half hours for an ambulance to arrive to tend to a 96-year-old gentleman last Tuesday?

The doctor who attended him at 1pm decided that our resident needed to go to hospital for attention and he arranged for this. The ambulance, however, did not arrive until 7.30pm.

I asked one of the ambulance crew if he thought a six-and-a-half hour wait for an ambulance was acceptable. The reply was, “I believe the ambulance service is very busy – we are only here to assess”. Our resident was then taken to hospital at 8.10pm.

On the North West Ambulance Service’s website it states: “We prioritise all 999 calls into one of four categories depending on the nature of your injury or illness. This determines the type of care you will get and how quickly we aim to get to you.”

It then states what the categories are:

* Category one is for calls about people with life-threatening injuries and illnesses. These will be responded to in an average time of seven minutes and at least nine out of 10 times within 15 minutes.

* Category two is for emergency calls. These will be responded to in an average time of 18 minutes and at least nine out of 10 times within 40 minutes.

* Category three is for urgent calls. In some instances you may be treated by ambulance staff in your own home. These types of calls will be responded to at least nine out of 10 times within 120 minutes.

* Category four is for less urgent calls. In some instances you may be given advice over the telephone or referred to another service such as a GP or pharmacist. These less urgent calls will be responded to at least nine out of 10 times within 180 minutes.

So even if it was considered a Category three or four a six-and-a-half hour wait is totally unacceptable.

David Ward

Red Rose Lodge Blackpool

ENTERTAINMENT

Feel good with Mary Poppins

After the flatness felt after Christmas, an excellent antidote I would recommend is to go and see the new Mary Poppins film.

If you haven’t any youngsters to take, you will still enjoy it.

We took our grand-daughter, aged seven, but all three of us loved it.

The London scenes are amazing and there is a wonderful dance sequence with dozens of lamplighters. There is a very poignant song, ‘Where the lost things go’, and the effects, lighting and scenery ARE brilliant.

Emily Blunt is superb as Mary.

The only part I thought superfluous was the cameo role of Meryl Streep, a bit like Cher in Mama Mia!

Apart from that, it is a super ‘feel-good’ film and I would recommend it.

Janet Berry

Address supplied

POLITICS

Help for veterans is very welcome

I’m sure everyone across our region would agree that our armed forces do an amazing job in some of the toughest conditions imaginable.

The brave men and women in our army, navy and Royal Air Force guarantee our security, wherever the threat comes from.

This is why I welcome the news that the government is to prioritise social housing for veterans suffering from mental health conditions, ensuring that our armed forces get the vital help needed.

The Communities Secretary, James Brokenshire, has announced that former service personnel suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder will be prioritised for social housing.

As Mr Brokenshire has said, we have a duty to ensure our heroic military personal get the support they need when applying for a social home.

Under the plans, those with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other mental health illnesses could be treated in the same way as those with physical injuries.

And while the vast majority of veterans thrive in civilian life, there are those who do struggle as a result of serving on the front line, whether finding a job or getting on the property ladder, which is why this commitment to them is so important.

Scott Benton

Conservative Candidate for Blackpool South

BREXIT

Egocentric elite still don’t get it

Channel 4’s well acted Brexit: The Uncivil War confirmed that the egocentric, Metropolitan elite still don’t get it.

All they did was compound Remain’s inevitable loss.

The most noticeable thing about the programme, apart from the obligatory slagging off of Nigel Farage and Arron Banks, was the focus on an Oxbridge-educated elite so despised by those living outside the M25.

harry brooke

Address supplied

BREXIT

Democracy is definitely overrated

From the entire start of this debacle, Brexit is a convincing argument that democracy is overrated.

Richard Tandy

Blackpool