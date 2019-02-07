Letters - February 7, 2019

Like blowing our life savings in a casino

I often hear the term regarding the referendum on leaving the EU, “We voted out... and out means out”. Interestingly I never hear anyone mention, “we voted for a no deal”.

Speaking openly and honestly as a ‘remainer ’, leaving the EU without a deal I believe will prove to be an irreversible mistake.

Simply walking away showing two fingers to the EU would be as foolish as walking into a casino with your life’s savings wearing a blind fold.

It is well recognised that the uncertainty surrounding Brexit has already cost the UK absolute fortunes. Figures which will be impossible to calculate or forecast accurately due to so many other things such as investments being stalled or cancelled.

Realistically speaking the Prime Minister is snookered from every angle with the complications of Brexit. Starting with deep divisions in her own party, she has the DUP, the Labour Party and the EU leaders all watching this political pantomime from centre stage .

Is it any surprise that David Cameron did a runner after the referendum?

His silence over the past few years speaks volumes. Where is he? Has he joined a monastery seeking forgiveness?

My concern is that the poorest members of society risk suffering the most if the UK economy takes a massive nose dive after March 29.

The risk of higher unemployment means those with fewer skills will find it harder to get a job.

The sad truth is, some of the people who confidently voted to leave the EU believed ‘out’ meant it happened the very next day! As we know that kind of immediate eviction process only happens after a general election defeat .

The ramifications of Brexit may well provide weekly material for satirical comedy. In reality it’s no laughing matter.

Leaving the EU without a deal that is beneficial to the British public is a risk of self harm on a monumental scale.

Stephen pierre

Via email

BREXIT

Scarcity of food may help farmers

As a long-time farmer, I cannot buy into the supermarket and fast food sector’s assumption that food will be both scarce and more expensive with a no-deal Brexit.

Most import cheap food from anywhere they can source it regardless of home-produced products. They would sooner pay air miles than give the British farmer a fair crack of the whip.

Look what happened during the Second World War when we were almost completely cut off from the rest of the world. We survived on the dig for Victory attitude, sadly lacking in this modern generation. Incidentally there could be a lot less obesity if fast food and ready meals were not so freely available.

Barrie Crowther

Via email

BREXIT

Democracy undermined

Citizens were given a referendum to decide whether we leave or stay as a United States of Europe.

The consequences of either staying or leaving could not be known by anyone, only speculation or opinion.

The democratic vote was to leave. So far so good. However those in Government did not disclose that many of them would only accept a Remain outcome.

To further complicate the total deception, some of the Opposition parties were only concerned to use the occasion to force a General Election by preventing anything being done.

So, the rest of the world sees us as a pantomime as our idiotic discussions continue.

The saddest part is that we have shown that individual votes are overthrown by the wishes of those in power, and this – in my dictionary – is a dictatorship.

Mr L brook

Address supplied

HEALTH

Let hospital decide on smoking bans

Introducing a law to ban smoking on hospital grounds would be an abuse of Parliamentary time.

The overwhelming majority of NHS trusts already have smoke-free policies that include on-site smoking bans.

Individual trusts, not high-minded politicians in Westminster, should be allowed to decide their policy on smoking and the extent to which they enforce a ban, partial or otherwise.

Threatening to prosecute people for smoking on hospital grounds is not only disproportionate to the offence, it would discriminate against the elderly and the infirm who may find it difficult if not impossible to go off site.

For some people smoking is a comfort at a difficult time.

Patients especially have a right to expect some empathy and compassion. A Bill that bans smoking on NHS sites is no way to treat people who may be at their lowest ebb.

simon clark

Director, Forest