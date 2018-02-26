Letters - February 26, 2018

Community spirit has not gone completely

I was horrified to read about the attack on three gay people that you published recently (The Gazette, February 22).

Such attacks against minority groups like gay people, people of colour, people of a different faith; must be stopped.

What is this country coming to if we can no longer walk down the street without the fear that these and other people certainly now have?

We are all God’s children and we all have a right to co-exist. Yes we will have preferences, that is human nature; but to physically attack people because they are ‘different’ in any definition of the word, is just not on.

I just hope that those who perpetrated this attack are caught and punished for their crimes.

What makes this more distressing is that it comes after the superb report (The Gazette, February 20) of a passer by, assisting a man using CPR on a total stranger with people just passing by. I am reminded of the parable of the Good Samaritan.

This was a wonderful act of kindness, and is more typical of people in Blackpool than those who attacked the three people going about their lawful business, and who were harming no-one.

Please, can we have more reports of kindness and not give the thugs the publicity that they do not deserve. Where has all the community spirit gone or is it still there? I think that it is, but it is time for us to stand up and be counted.

May God bless them as they recover from their tragic ordeal.

Alan Ward

Whitegate Drive Blackpool

TRANSPORT

Enough here to support airport

What an excellent letter printed in the Gazette (Your Say, February 19) under the heading ‘We’ve got so much - but no airport!’

I think everyone in Blackpool and surrounding areas agree that the airport should be up and running as soon as possible.

You cannot sell a town when the only way in is by car or train. Plus the local people need an airport instead of having to trail to Manchester or Liverpool. The council should put this matter at the top of their list.

We are soon going to have the Tower on the new £5 coin, and we were voted number one resort for weekend breaks. Surely this is enough for our overseas visitors to want to fly into Blackpool and see the wonderful things that it has to offer.

Christine Harris

South Promenade Blackpool

APPEAL

Give views in organ donation survey

I am writing to you and your readers to urge them to share their views in the government’s organ donation consultation, while they still can.

Currently 80 percent of people say they would be willing to donate their organs but only 36 percent register to become an organ donor. Right now there are 110 people in Lancashire waiting for a kidney transplant and the government wants to find out what people in Lancashire think about an opt-out organ donation system to overcome this “fatal reluctance” to talk about organ donation.

With just over a week left until the consultation closes on 6 March – there has never been a more important time to make your voices heard. You can help shape the future of organ donation and transplantation in England by taking part in the consultation here: https://engage.dh.gov.uk/organdonation

Fiona Loud

Policy Director Kidney Care UK

KFC

Why phone police in chicken drought?

I don’t mind a meal from KFC once in while but if the news is to be believed people are phoning the police to ask when they will be able to get their hands on some of the finger licking chicken.

Are some people so sad they have to ring up the police and make a nuisance of themselves asking a daft question because they have had to go without their takeaway?

One word, fools.

Jayne Grayson

Via email

CEMETERY

Unfit to be sacred burial ground

I recently visited Marton cemetery on Preston New Road. What I saw was an appalling sight, worse than a overgrown field and totally unfit to be a sacred burial ground.

I know it’s been remarked on in the past but surely something must be done.

The person or organisation responsible must be understandably ashamed.

My big regret is that I had both my parents buried there.

Ray Gudgeon

North Shore