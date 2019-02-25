Letters - February 25, 2019

Changing safe levels would be very foolish

I am writing with regard to the latest situation at the hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road.

It seems to me that Cuadrilla are about to put more pressure on Government ministers to increase the safety level for induced seismicity under the Traffic Light System.

We are constantly being told that in this country we have ‘gold standard’ regulations which are there to protect people and the environment. These regulations must not be changed.

At the end of press releases, in the notes to editors, Cuadrilla state the following: “Cuadrilla Resources is a Lancashire company which aims to lead best practice for unconventional hydrocarbon exploration in Europe. It is acutely aware of the responsibilities this brings, particularly with regard to safety, environmental protection and working with local communities.”

The local community is already concerned about the damage the seismic activity is causing.

If the Traffic Light System is increased it will, in my opinion, mean Cuadrilla will be working with complete disregard for safety, environmental protection and the local community.

Science and engineering knowledge make it quite clear that to raise the safety limit of 0.5 would be dangerous, not only at surface level, but also underground to well integrity and the aquifer.

Cuadrilla must therefore work within the regulatory levels they themselves helped to set and agreed to, if they wish to continue.

It would, as the Minister of State declared, be extremely foolish to increase the safety level from 0.5 and I would hope that she is true to her word.

Mr G Daniels

Westby-with-Plumptons

Energy

The links are there for all of us to see

I read Frank McLaughlin’s complaint in the paper about the caption to your photo above his letter with some amusement (‘Caption was flippant’, Your Say, February 14).

I am sure he is indeed a retired International Industry Executive, but to claim he has no connection whatsoever with Cuadrilla or the fracking industry is stretching our credulity a bit.

It is a matter of record that Mr McLaughlin was a member of the SME Panel of the now defunct North West Energy Task Force (NWETF) and that he sits on the steering group of Lancashire for Shale.

NWETF had its administration provided by well known PR outfit Westbourne Communications, who also worked for Cuadrilla. This might have seemed coincidental if the organisation that NWETF turned into, Lancashire for Shale, didn’t also have explicit links to Westbourne. The Lancashire for Shale website also states that “Lancashire For Shale receives funding support from a range of people, businesses and organisations including Cuadrilla Resources”.

I am genuinely struggling to see how Mr McLaughlin can reasonably claim to have “no connection whatsoever with Cuadrilla”. Perhaps he will explain?

Finally it must be a huge coincidence that Mr Raynor, who wrote the other pro-fracking letter you received, is also on record as an NWETF supporter and also sits on the Lancashire for Shale steering group.

Could it perhaps have anything to do with Lancashire for Shale’s current PR campaign, aimed at pressuring the government to get the seismic limit increased, which includes a request that people should “ write to the editor of the Blackpool Gazette”? Did you really only get two?

John Hobson

Frack Free Lancashire

Young people

Help Scouts make some global links

Fund-raising time approaches again, with Scouts preparing for the next jamboree in the United States, making friends with Scout groups from other parts of the world.

The first coffee morning is on March 2, 10.30am to 12.30pm at St Christophers Church hall, Hawes Side Lane, Marton. There will be refreshments, raffle, tombola, book stall and other stalls with a chance to help to send the young people on their way.

There will be more fund-raising the young people will be carrying out during 2019.

Coun Lily Henderson MBE

South Shore

Sport

Some sports are not Olympian

There is more than a sporting chance that a new sport – break dancing – will be introduced into the Olympics.

People watch the Olympics with great interest because they could play those that are considered real Olympic sports. Pretty much everyone has run or swum.

Not as many have been break-dancers, and the ‘sport’ seems to have faded from its highs in the ’80s.

Let’s return to the original ideals of being the best you can and having a go at a sport that we all know.

Dennis FitzgeralD

via email