Letters - December 6, 2017

Roadworks call time on music festival

Unfortunately due to the loss of St John’s Square, with the inevitable road work diversions, regretfully we have made a decision to cancel next years outdoor Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival which was planned for July 2018.

The loss of St John’s Square as a performance space for public events is quite frankly a disgrace and embarrassment to the town. A holiday resort that should be moving forward and raising its cultural profile and reaching attracting a wider demographic.

All this unnecessary disruption effecting the whole town is because of an ill thought out ‘one stop tram ride’. A short diversion from the promenade hardly anyone will use to make it worthwhile from a commercial prospective. A short service that could have easily been covered by a modern bus directly to the front entrance of the North Train Station.

On principle, at the same time it is shameful for any council (regardless of their political colours) to announce 70 job losses in a desperate bid to save around £6m in their budget, this devastating news arrived the very day after the Secretary of State had approved the controversial £21m tram extension. Blackpool Council has an underwriting obligation to meet the shortfall overspend costs of the white elephant tram project which could run into millions. Over the past three weeks, Blackpool Town Centre businesses and taxi drivers have taken a massive battering with the loss of turnover due to the road works. All this could have been avoided if a fair and democratic vote had been offered to the public regards the tram extension.

In association with Blackpool BID, the music events support the businesses in the area and complement the town with some art and culture. The jazz and blues festival is a non profit event run by volunteers to support Trinity Hospice. Hopefully we will be back in 2019.

Stephen Pierre

organiser and creative director Blackpool Jazz & Blues Festival 2018

TELEVISION

Celebrate town’s entrepreneurs

I agree, it was good to see Channel 5’s series ‘Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool’ (Gazette December 2) placing our resort in a good light but (yes, there’s always one) I didn’t get the obsession with over long filming of the static park residents not even in Blackpool calculating they were either residing at Windy Harbour or somewhere around Great Eccleston, neither of them are in Blackpool.

The only holiday caravan park shown was on Hampton Road yet Marton Mere didn’t get a look in. If there is to be a second series, what about Mr Sedgwick who bought all three piers, surely worth filming as one of Blackpool’s major entrepreneurs?

In a second series it would be good to see the Pleasure Beach included and other entrepreneurs who have invested in the town and let’s face it there is an abundance as well as numerous hotels/guest houses restaurants, cafe’s and local businesses. Yes, let’s hear more good reports from holiday makers but please keep residential static home parks out!

Clifford Chambers

Blackpool

BANKS

Selfishness in a capitalist world

I went to a local NatWest branch a couple of years ago.

While there, at the counter, I was told that, next time, I could use Internet banking.

I thought, I could, but if all your customers decided to do that, would you lose your job? An ideal world would have the choice of mobile, Internet and face-to-face banking in branches.

Of course, there will be those individuals who say, it’s progress. Times change. But I feel for those who lose their jobs and, for those of us, in particular the elderly, who aren’t able to or don’t have access to the Internet.

And if they don’t trust the Internet (haven’t we all heard of hacking scandals?) why shouldn’t they have the choice of going face-to-face?

Ah, but we live in a selfish ultra-capitalist society and with our anti-NHS, anti-social housing, anti-poor and anti-environment Government in charge, not giving people consideration is all par for the course.

Jane

Lancashire

BANKS

Banks are vital for community life

The banks, and other organisations, are continually screaming at us to ‘go online’. When people do that, they then complain that there are insufficient customers using the bank’s branches, so they are being closed. The problem doesn’t just affect the elderly.

It must present serious problems for local shopkeepers when it comes to banking their takings. Surely there is a simple solution to this matter. Banking is a vital service for all communities.

If the banks want to close down their branch offices, then the ‘Big Five’, or whatever they now are, should be required to maintain a single joint bank in any such location for the benefit of those who cannot go online, or cannot get to the remaining nearest branch miles away from where they live or work.

Mile Lacey

Address supplied

CHARITY

Helped needed to support new shop

N-Vision, Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind wish to thank everyone who came along on Saturday to the opening of their new charity shop at 78 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys the day was a great success.

They are now looking for colunteers to help out so if you have a few hours a week to spare please contact Stephanie on 01253 362696 or call into the shop to find out more. Thanks very much

Stephanie Beasley

volunteer co-ordinator, N-Vision, Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Society for the Blind