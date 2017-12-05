Letters - December 5, 2017

This time we should call General Election

The pressure on local councils continues as the government impose cuts on their funding year after year.

The article in the Gazette on December 1 spelled the problem out clearly. I understand the government plan is to ‘eventually’ cancel grants to councils which means all council spending will have to come from the council. Therefore council tax payers will have a bumpy ride ahead.

However, it’s not just funding for councils that is being cut. The budget clearly showed that the NHS is being underfunded by central government, £2.8bn was allocated to the service even though senior officials had stated the service needed £8bn over two years. The NHS has said that due to underfunding more treatments and services will need to be cut.

Already waiting lists for operations and other treatments are rising steadily, in some instances they are the highest they have ever been. The service remains short of nursing staff which increases pressure on existing staff. Mrs May seemed to indicate a new beginning when she took office, however, she has failed to deliver abysmally.

The police service has 20,000 fewer staff than chief constables and our police commissioners say they need to provide the service they would like to give and they consider is necessary. Now it has been announced the armed forces are well under the number this government had said they wanted to see. When will this austerity programme cease?

The government boasts of the number of jobs they claim to have created yet they do not disclose how many are actually part time or zero hour contract. There are more food banks in the country than ever before and the cost of living is rising due to a weak pound. We have a Prime Minister who doesn’t appear to be in control of her own party. Perhaps it’s time for another General Election, Mrs May called the last one when it wasn’t necessary, many feel one is needed now.

Jack Croysdill

Blackpool North and Cleveleys Labour Party

RETAIL

Roadworks taking toll on business

I feel so sorry for the Blackpool retailers who are suffering such a loss in takings due to the town’s roadworks.

Some shops are down 75 per cent and it is not just the town centre. I know of shops on Dickson Road and Layton who say people have given up trying to get to them when a store like Caves Corner closes which has been there since the 1920s.

It proves the council has got it wrong and at the next election Blackpool people can get their own back on Simon Blackburn and his Labour colleagues. Nice revenge for him calling us donkey lashers.

Tony King

Blackpool

CHRISTMAS

Thanks for backing Christmas lights

We’d like to thank everyone involved in the Layton Christmas switch-on which took place on November 24.

Layton Traders, council staff, musicians and many others contributed to a wonderful community event. We were especially pleased to welcome our switch-on star, Buttons (Steve Royle), and we wish him and his colleagues at the Grand Theatre a great festive season in Cinderella.

Coun Martin Mitchell, Coun Kathryn Benson

via email

POLITICS

Brexit poses threat to animal rights

Parliament recently debated the Withdrawal from Europe Bill. The Green MP, Caroline Lucas, put down an amendment arguing that animals do feel pain and emotions.

This amendment was supported by the Opposition parties (295 MPs). Shamefully, the Tories and DUP voted it down (313 MPs). Try explaining that to your pets!

Most observers agree the Government is dispensing with EU animal welfare standards as they prepare for dodgy deals outside the EU. Yet it was the British government which persuaded the EU to introduce those better standards 20 years ago!

Tony McCobb

via email

POLITICS

Relationship with US not so special

To receive a barrage of gibberish from Donald Trump every morning is hardly news. Not is an attack on close allies or actions which encourage racist groups.

On November 29 Trump did all three in a foolish broadcast to his 43.6m Twitter supporters.

Prime Minister May was the next target for a White House missile because she had dared to criticise him . The President’s actions again reveal his true inner traits as does his two books which no one appears to have read.

Trump’s inability to do a simple check led to him endorsing a hapless bunch who share the President’s views on Muslims. On several occasions he has delivered equivocal responses on issues like a recent white-supremacist march in Charlottesville. Britain First now clearly believes it has a brother in arms. Unwittingly Trump’s actions have significantly helped May. He has united bickering MPs. He has also promoted interfaith dialogue. Should the President pay a state visit to this country he had better come in disguise and land in the Palace gardens by helicopter.

We would do well to shed this nonsense about a special relationship. It doesn’t exist. Our relationship is based on shared intelligence and diplomacy. America needs both. The relationship is one that has always put each country’s national interest at the forefront of its foreign policy. So-called shared values are of secondary importance despite an avalanche of speeches by politicians on both sides. They sound great but are wide of the mark.

Dr Barry Clayton

via email