Letters - December 4, 2018

Attitudes need to change on implants

Widespread reporting of the cancer risk associated with textured breast implants is a positive thing.

I have seen many women, during my career as a plastic surgeon, driven to breast enlargement due to a single-minded pursuit of a certain aesthetic, but with very little regard for the serious implications of surgery or the potential consequences.

While the risk of breast implant associated lymphoma is very small, it is a real one and should be taken very seriously by patients, surgeons and the industry as a whole.

In terms of whether the industry should stop the use of textured silicone implants, there are also risks and more common complications associated with using smooth alternatives. With smooth implants, we see capsular contracture far more frequently which can cause implants to distort, harden and result in visible breast asymmetry and pain.

Because of this, they carry a much higher likelihood of the need for repeat surgery.

The risks and complications of both implants should be explained clearly to patients at the point of consultation.

There have also been other suggestions as to whether regular MRI screening of women who do choose textured versions should be advocated.

However, there also needs to be a complete overhaul in consumers’ mentality generally.

Plastic surgery advertising and social media stories which present superficial, glossy images of post-surgery ‘dreams’ need to be readdressed. Plastic surgery is surgery, it is highly invasive and there can be serious consequences associated with it.

I think the attitude of my breast cancer patients, who have been forced to undergo breast surgery, says it all.

Most would never support any form of non-essential surgery.

Victoria Rose

Consultant Plastic Surgeon

COLUMN

I’m still laughing out loud at story

I have just read Steve’s account of his Sigmoidoscopy (The Gazette, November 29) and I am still laughing out loud. Great journalism. Mary will be very proud of her Daddy.

‘Granddadd’ John

Napier Avenue Blackpool

TRANSPORT

Boosting the power or rail passengers

At last rail passengers will join other consumers in having access to free, independent, binding dispute resolution.

The Rail Ombudsman builds on years of successful work done by Transport Focus to help passengers resolve complaints, and to feed back from this experience to inform government policy and the work of the rail regulator. It boosts consumer power and brings rail into line with other industries.

We expect the ability of the Rail Ombudsman to impose binding decisions to resolve complaints – and the fact it can charge train companies fees for doing this – will drive improvements to the way most train operators handle passenger complaints.

We will track the work and effectiveness of the new scheme very closely to make sure the Rail Ombudsman delivers measurable benefits for passengers.

Anthony Smith

Chief Executive Transport Focus

EMPLOYMENT

We’re proud of our apprentices

We’re very pleased to see an increase in apprenticeships – and the recognition from the Department for Education of the progress made.

The NHS is incredibly proud of our apprentices, in all roles and at all levels. In the last year, employers across the NHS have worked hard to build the range of apprenticeships to develop their workforce. We now have more apprentices training to be nurses, advanced clinical practitioners, healthcare scientists and nursing associates across the country. However, policy reform is needed to continue the increase in apprenticeship roles. We must secure more flexibility in using the apprenticeship levy so employers can expand their apprenticeship offer.

Danny Mortimer

Chief Executive NHS Employers

BREXIT

Deal lets EU pick rule book and ref

There is much concern over the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement. The government claim it’s the best or only one on offer, but in reality, they haven’t tried hard enough.

It does not take back control of our borders, our laws or our money. It creates divisive borders within the UK and takes power away from elected government. It provides a blank cheque for the EU to pass laws over us for years to come with no guaranteed means of escape.

Far from ensuring a level playing field, it lets the EU pick the rule book and the referee. It provides a means of ensuring our industries are not competitive and can be saddled with new business taxes and decreased allowances.

Mark Taylor,

Via email