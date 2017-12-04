Letters - December 4, 2017

Barrage plan poses danger to the area

I read with trepidation of the “progress” on the Wyre Barrage Scheme (Gazette, December 1).

The increasing levels of siltation in the Wyre Estuary that are occurring partially as a result of the cessation of dredging are blatantly obvious to any long term observer of the river.

The changes in the water flow that will occur if the barrage is built will increase the levels of siltation within the enclosed lagoon at an alarming rate. This will reduce the capacity of the river to clear storm drainage as far back as the head waters of the river.

If the barrage is built the risk of significant flooding within Fleetwood and further upstream to already troubled areas such as Great Eccleston and St Michael’s will be raised to unacceptable levels.

Recent events only serve to demonstrate how serious this matter is and highlight the inadequacy of the present drainage system.

It is the duty of our representatives to investigate this serious risk responsibly and not to be blinded by the assurances of the schemes originators.

Every resident in Fylde and Wyre should be asking the question not if the Barrage Scheme should go ahead but do the supposed benefits of the scheme out weigh the certain threat to the entire community of Wyre that this ill advised scheme posses?

Steven Brown

Fleetwood

TOWER

Landmark is not looking too bright

Can anyone explain why so many of the lights on the Tower are not working?

Large sections are dark. I thought these lights were changed last year. Aren’t they supposed to last for a least four years?

I know the season has finished but this is a very poor example of the illuminations for anyone visiting Blackpool for Christmas.

Andy Whelks

Blackpool

TRAFFIC

Open a park and ride to cut misery

Has Blackpool Council ever considered a park and ride to alleviate some of the problems that Blackpool town centre is currently experiencing.

There’s a very much under utilised car park at the corner of Talbot Road and Devonshire Road: This could be a very good time to trial a bus, possibly electric, that goes down Devonshire Road, then Church Street dropping off at St John’s Square. There’s scope for a turning circle at this point for a return to Devonshire Road.

Mike Marlow

via email

ROYAL

Just turn off when Royalty appears

Denis Lee complains of royal events being reported on BBC news and wishes to be excluded from congratulations given to the newly engaged couple (letters November 29). Okay, how many items on a single news broadcast are applicable, of interest or relevant to each individual viewer? Unlikely to be all of them that is for sure.

So what is the point of objecting to those that are not when for others they are? Take a tip from this republican and next time a royal item comes on just switch off, whether it be the TV or yourself, and ignore it. Let the royalists have their fun.

Barry McCann

Blackpool

MOTORING

Dangerous drivers go unchallenged

Can anyone tell me where I can get one of the Special Exemption permits which allows you to use mobile phones while driving. They must be available from somewhere as I see lots of drivers on the phone on a daily basis.

Anon

via email

CUTS

Time for public workers pay rise

Since 2010, public servants – healthcare assistants, school caretakers, care workers and countless others – have seen the value of their pay fall year after year. While the cost of living has soared, public sector wages have barely risen. That means the people we rely on to educate our children, keep our communities safe and care for our loved ones are being pushed closer and closer to breaking point. The squeeze on pay is also making life tough for schools, hospitals, local councils and police forces as they struggle to hold onto experienced staff and attract new recruits. The impact on services is something we should all be concerned about. In the recent budget, the Chancellor had an opportunity to turn things around and pay our public service workers the wages they need, deserve and have earned, but he failed to do this.

UNISON is calling for the Government to put pay up now, and has secured a parliamentary debate on public sector pay on December 4.

We’re urging local MPs stand up for our community and the people who work so hard to serve us, and put pressure on the Government to reverse its damaging and unfair pay policy.

Kevan Nelson

Regional Sec UNISON NW