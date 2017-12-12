Letters - December 12, 2017

Troubled times for the Corbyn camp

The Corbyn ship is in deep trouble.

Its Chief Whip in the House of Lords has had to resign over an expenses scandal, and more accusations of anti-semitism in the Party have surfaced.

The underhand tactics of Momentum have again been exposed. Any moderates in the Party, including councillors, are now being harassed in order to remove them.

The social media is being used for the same ends. One very brave female member of the shadow cabinet has spoken out against these abhorrent tactics – tactics which have been used by every ultra left-wing Marxist cabal throughout history.

Momentum is now under investigation by the Electoral Commission for possible financial irregularities in the last General Election.

And the shadow chancellor can’t even give any details about expenditure saying that’s what special advisers are for !

Meanwhile, Theresa May has secured a major victory over the complex Irish border, an achievement that would have been beyond the capability of Corbyn or any of his close colleagues .

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

NHS

Too many managers

I think one of the reasons hospitals are short of cash, apart from Government cuts, is because they employ too many managers and inefficient staff.

I know someone who works for the NHS and the tales they tell me make me wonder why the NHS was coerced into having non-medical managers by Margaret Thatcher.

There is also the inefficiency in the purchasing of supplies – why is NHS procurement done with the most expensive companies?

Peter Hyde

via email

BREXIT

Culture decision is not a snub

The European Union’s announcement that UK cities are ineligible to be European Capital of Culture 2023 is not a snub, it’s just a statement of fact, and complaints are based on a sense of grievance rather than any real logic.

It’s not the Eurovision Song Contest, open to any country in Europe – the Capital of Culture is an EU project, limited to members of the EU, members of the European Economic Area (such as Norway or Iceland), and countries applying for membership (as Turkey was when they hosted it in 2010).

The rules don’t allow it to be awarded to a former EU member which has left both EU and EEA (as we will have by 2023) and it’s a bit much to expect the EU to change their rules just to be kind to a country that’s chosen to put two fingers up to them.

Criticism of the EU for not announcing their decision immediately after the referendum is misplaced, as there was a possibility that the UK might still have decided to stay in the single market and therefore the EEA (the so-called “soft Brexit” option), it was many months before this was ruled out.

So don’t blame the EU.

If you have to blame anyone, blame the small majority of the British public who got us into this whole sorry mess in the first place by voting to leave the EU, and those in government who have chosen to damage the country even more by insisting on a hard Brexit.

Henry Grogan

Address supplied

CUTS

It’s not just about books

I voted, along with many other residents, for a Conservative candidate in the County Council elections because they promised to re-open any libraries closed by the then Labour administration.

It seems that they are considering other buildings in which to house the collection of books that they call ‘Lytham Library’.

I am sorry, but I did not vote for that.

Please, councillors, read Brian Turner’s book about Lytham Institute and Library. That building has housed those books for over 100 years and 99 years ago it passed into the Council’s hands for safe-keeping. That is a responsibility.

In my opinion they cannot sell it legally or morally. It was created by the people for the people. It is not just about books!

Margaret RACE

Via email

APPEAL

Please help children’s charity

With Christmas just around the corner, I’m feeling particularly excited as this will be my first Christmas as a dad.

As a new dad, I’m utterly thankful that my daughter is healthy and happy. It makes me appreciate just how unbearable it must be to see your child become seriously ill – particularly at Christmas.

I support a wonderful charity called Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity which provides support to families with a seriously ill child. Rainbow Trust matches these families with a dedicated Family Support Worker who helps them emotionally and practically to make life a little easier and enjoy precious time together as a family. If you have a moment, please visit rainbowtrust.org.uk/the-greatest-gift to find out how this incredible charity will be supporting over 2,000 families this Christmas.

There is an opportunity to donate, if you are able to spare some change.

Rupert Young

Actor