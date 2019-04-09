Letters - April 9, 2019

Better discipline will solve many of our ills

Re. children going to school for breakfast. Parents are first too lazy and can’t cook.

Family allowance is £20.70 and the second £13.70 - if parents can’t make their children a breakfast with £35 a week then they need to sell their mobile phones and computers, no-one is starving in this country it is bad management and lack of cooking - food has never been cheaper.

To pay tribute to Dr Barry Clayton for the wonderful articles he writes - everything he writes is from experience and knowledge.

My late husband was also an army officer for nearly 20 years, a Blackpool councillor for nearly 25 years and an upstanding member of other organisations in the community. Like Dr Clayton he lived a disciplined life and where there is no discipline there is anarchy. Sometimes our children thought his discipline was too strong but they have all turned out admirably and successful people, lovely homes, good careers and fine children.

I and my friends believe that compulsory conscription would go a long way to ending the knife crime, the mental health problems and the break-ins which affect so many people’s lives.

Every parliamentary party member needs to get a grip and get this country back to being one of the leaders in a world of chaos. The world is upside down.

The responsibility of their children should be the parents first priority - they are going out at night when we were told to be home - discipline again. The parents are in charge!

There are too many do-gooders who know better and moral standards, good manners and social graces are becoming non existent, a thing of the past and will disappear into oblivion.

Yes we’ve had the best of it!

Name and address supplied

BREXIT

Democracy must prevail with EU

The simplest solution to the impasse would be for MPs to vote among these three: leave with the negotiated deal, leave with no deal or remain in the EU.

Those MPs who currently seek for compromise in the form of various alternative ‘half in - half out’ deals are invariably among the vast majority who in the 2016 referendum cast a personal vote for Remain.

Unfortunately the government’s policy of running down the clock means that the EU will need to grant a delay, long enough for a people’s vote to be held, but any alternative to my proposed solution is unlikely to provide a long-term resolution to the UK-EU relationship.

My own preference is not strong for any particular Brexit outcome: my only concern is that democracy and peace should triumph over hypocrisy and confused thinking.

Dr Ray Brown

Address supplied

BREXIT

May’s exit not good for Remain

For the time being, Remainers seem to be ascendant, but they should be careful what they wish for. The decision of the PM to resign comes at the worst possible moment for them. The next Tory leader just might be a true Brexiteer with a fresh negotiating team forcing a hard Brexit, and bang goes their cherished second Referendum.

Leavers also sit on the horns of a dilemma. If the stalemate endures, a general election may be forced, and then what? Ardent Leavers in the Tory ranks face some stark choices, or even no Brexit at all, but worst of all, the prospect of a hard left Jeremy Corbyn nightmare.

Many of us still believe the stubbornness of the EU can only be broken by walking away on to WTO terms which will certainly then concentrate minds instead of the national humiliation of staying in the EU.

Brian Johnston

Address supplied

BREXIT

Exit deal was always on cards

Several correspondents have stated that they voted to leave the EU without a deal (despite this wording not actually being on the ballot paper).

However, so far, not a single one of them appears to be able to name a leading Brexiteer politician who was actually promoting this before and during the referendum campaign.

On the contrary both the information produced by David Cameron, and the official ‘Vote Leave’ campaign, suggested that if Britain chose to leave the EU, then this would probably involve some sort of deal.

John Turley

via email