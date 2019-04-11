Letters - April 11, 2019

I don’t think I’ll ever bother to vote again

I have just had put through my letterbox my poll card for the local elections coming up on May 2.

It is with sadness that I have to confess it went straight in the bin. Sadness because I am aged 65 and have voted in every election local and national since I was 18. However, after seeing the shambles so painfully unfold over the last couple of years, I have to ask myself ‘what is the point?’

The Prime Minister is living in a world of her own, not just over the dog’s dinner that is Brexit but also the tragedy of the wave of knife crime that is at present ruining the country.

A wave I might say of her making, after decimating the police force when she was Home Secretary – something she does still not accept. The temerity of the woman knows no bounds.

I doubt that I will ever vote again.

David Gibbs

Address supplied

SOCIETY

Politics and religion need addressing

In view of today’s political and religious climate, the future is not looking to be getting any better. Politics is antiquated and needs to be brought up to date. Religion in all its forms, as the late Arthur C Clarke said, should be cut out like a cancer. Only then can we move forward peacefully.

Christopher D Tansley

Address supplied

CRIME

Why do drivers still use their mobiles?

What makes so many motorists think they can use their mobile phones when driving?

A survey tells us of a big increase since last year, so why have we fewer police who can catch them? If those who are caught were banned for two years or so it would make a big difference but only if we can catch them.

A Hague

via email

REMEMBRANCE

Battlefield pilgrimages

Each year the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Battlefield tours organise pilgrimages to the battle areas of the First World War. The tours are in September.

This year we plan to visit the Somme battlefields, the Ypres Salient, Arras, Vimy Ridge and Loos battlefield. The trips specialise in visiting specific cemeteries or memorials, and an experienced guide will accompany each trip, to commentate on the battles and historic events, we can also assist people in the tracing of war graves.

The KOYLI battlefield pilgrimages was formed as a charitable hobby in 1990 by ex-servicemen who have many years of practical experience in conducting visits to the First World War battlefield areas, and we support the Royal British Legion Poppy appeal.

These trips are open to anyone, and we welcome all enquires. Anyone who requires further information should write to: John Battye, 32 Rhodes Street, Hightown, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 5LL or telephone 01977 734614. Please send a medium sized SAE for all postal replies.

John Battye

Address supplied

SPORT

Tennis moving back out to the park

Clocks all moved, nights lighter and we at Highfield tennis are moving back into the park for our summer session of tennis lessons. Thursday, as usual, 4pm the juniors, 4.45pm for the seniors.

The winter lessons, as usual in South Shore tennis club, even though the winter weather was challenging, kept up the eager keen numbers to learn under the professional coach how to, not only be good, but to excel at a sport that I am hoping will become more and more popular in Blackpool. It is my dream that one day we will be represented at Wimbledon.

I am looking forward to welcoming back all our usual and hopefully lots of new members and watching their enthusiasm and commitment to their sport and how good the parents and grandparents are at giving up their time to encourage them.

Looking forward and hoping for good weather for the next few months and seeing the children enjoying their sport.

Councillor Lily Henderson MBE

Highfield Ward