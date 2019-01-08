Do we want death penalty after EU?

The total ban on the death penalty is enshrined in EU legislation and in the European Convention on Human Rights.

I wonder how long it will be before we hear calls for a referendum on the reintroduction of capital punishment in the United Kingdom after we leave the European Union and... ‘get our country back’.

NATHAN SKELLY

Blackpool

For many years I was very much against capital punishment as I considered it to be an uncivilised form of punishment.

Now I am not quite so sure. Why should the honest taxpayer have to keep evil murderers and those who cause death by vile acts in relative comfort in prison?

The cost is millions of pounds which could be put to better use by improving facilities for the honest decent average taxpaying citizen of the UK.

Mr PL Taylor

Address supplied

Capital punishment... where to begin?

Those who call for it to be reintroduced should know two things.

One, it doesn’t deter criminals - statistics from the US clearly show that.

Two, innocent people will be killed, not just one or two either, miscarriages of justice occur more often than we think. There are scores of documentaries out there highlighting these wrongful convictions, some of which involve high-level conspiracies.

To be part of a society that executes defendants in the full knowledge of the above is an inhumane one that I would wish to be no part of.

Justice is a fragile thing open to interpretation and can be corrupted to suit those in power so please think twice before backing calls for a return to this savage pursuit.

Harry Francis

Kirkham