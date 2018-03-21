Youngsters hit all the right notes for Choir of the Year contest in Blackpool

Have your say

Judges and teachers have been singing the praises of the tuneful youngsters who took part in this year’s Primary School Choir of the Year competition.

Twelve schools took part in the event, now in its 15th year, with pupils dazzling the audience at the Blackpool Tower on Monday night.

The top prize went to Norbreck Primary Academy, while second and third place went to St Nicholas C E Primary School and Holy Family Catholic Primary School respectively.

Karen McCarter, headteacher at Norbreck and leader of 37-strong choir, said: “The comments from the judges were outstanding and we were very proud of them.

“We rehearse between four and fives times a week, at lunch time. We’re very traditional in our sound and approach.

“We sing very classical pieces, this time in four-part harmony.”

She added the win capped a busy few days for the youngsters, who impressed at the prestigious Barnardo’s National Choral Competition and made it to the finals of the Lancashire-wide Last Choir Singing contest.

A spokesman for Blackpool Music Service, which organised the event, said: “Each choir sang an eight-minute varied programme, which was very enjoyable.

“Last year’s winners from Anchorsholme Primary Academy entertained us while the winners were being chosen.

“Our much respected adjudicators, Janice Pounds and Neill Oldham, had the unenviable task of deciding upon the winners.”