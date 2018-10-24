Young St Annes dad took his own life after split

A St Annes dad killed himself after his relationship with the mother of his baby son broke down, his inquest heard.

James Tannian, 26, of Church Road, was found hanged in his family home at 11pm on June 2.

The hearing, at Blackpool Town Hall (inset), coroner Clare Doherty said Mr Tannian was estranged from his partner of two years and had been drinking on the

day of his death.

When he got home, he called his ex-girlfriend and told her he “was constantly sorry”, she told the hearing.

A final message, saying “goodbye”, was sent at around 10.45pm, shortly before Mr Tannian was found lifeless by his brother-in-law, who forced his way into the house after being alerted to the message.

Paramedics were called, and Mr Tannian was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he died the next day.

Mr Tannian, who had an electronic tag after being convicted of assault, was almost twice the legal drink drive limit when he died and had also taken cocaine, the inquest was told.

Mr Tannian, who worked as a hairdresser at The Barber Stop in St George’s Avenue, Cleveleys, had a son who was seven months old at the time of his death.

Delivering a conclusion of suicide, Ms Doherty said she believed Mr Tannian was feeling low, and had been spontaneous in his act.

She added: “I am satisfied from all the facts and communications that in the moment when James did what he did, he intended to do so and intended to take his own life.”

Help is available round the clock from the Samaritans’ helpline. It’s free to call them on 116 123 and you don’t have to be suicidal to call them.